TWE rolls out The Yield’s Sensing+ solution across Australia and New Zealand

Image: Ros Harvey

Wine producer Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has signed a three-year contract for the delivery of agricultural technology company, The Yield’s, Sensing+ solution for harvest predictions and weather notifications using gridded weather across Australia and New Zealand.

Sensing+ combines sensors and analytics to provide information and predictions in easy-to-use apps that help large commercial growers make important production decisions like when to irrigate, feed, plant, protect and harvest.

Data generated by Sensing+ will be combined with TWE’s extensive historical harvest data into harvest prediction models that enable high frequency yield forecasting throughout the growing season.

Ros Harvey, founder and managing director of The Yield said she was “delighted to be working with TWE on a commercial rollout”.

“The enterprise capability of our Sensing+ solution means that customers are fast-tracked along the digital transformation pathway,” she said.

“The rules and notifications platform helps codify weather-related practice, while our enterprise view enables our customers’ staff to have a unified view across all growing assets right down to the block level.

“This means they can take action on growing conditions such as extreme weather risks, irrigation needs, the best spray conditions and harvest scheduling.

“We are pleased to be working with such a prestigious global brand as TWE and look forward to further strengthening our strong relationship over coming vintages.”

