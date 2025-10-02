Treasury’s Snoop Dogg stunt

Snoop Dogg with the “Cali by Snoop” branded Cadillac. Image courtesy Treasury Wine Estates

With American rapper Snoop Dogg in town for the AFL grand final on Saturday, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) capitalised on the opportunity to promote its 19 Crimes range X Cali by Snoop, which features Snoop Dogg’s face on the bottle.

With limited access to the star amid his busy schedule, TWE employed a Snoop Dogg lookalike, Eric Finch, to peruse the streets of Melbourne and drum up attention.

“We only had access to the ‘real’ Snoop for an hour, so we did the next best thing!” said Darren Levin, GM of marketing solutions at Bolster, who worked on the campaign. “This has been a bit of a miraculous campaign, and it only happened because Treasury Wine Estates were brave enough to roll the fluffy dice.”

The campaign saw “Snoop” hit up Melbourne hot spots in his “Cali by Snoop” branded Cadillac, including Chapel Street, Beach Parade and BWS drive-through bottle shops (where he stocked up on wine for the big game of course).

The campaign was brought to life by Bolster, Treasury Wine Estates and in-house agency Splash.

All was finally revealed at the Corner Hotel as doppelgänger Eric Finch made himself known on Triple M’s The Rush Hour as the real face behind the day’s activity. Those who got a snap with “Snoop” went in the running to win tickets to the real Snoop Dogg’s post Grand Final ‘Encore’ DJ Performance at Miss Collins, hosted by 19 Crimes X Cali by Snoop.

“We saw this as a great opportunity to connect with culture and make 19 Crimes X Cali by Snoop top of mind for Grand Final party refreshments” said Laura Pennycuick, marketing manager, ANZ.

The stunt ran in conjunction with out of home (OOH) advertising featuring Snoop Dogg encouraging all to toast to the biggest day on the football calendar. Like the stunt, the OOH was predominantly seen throughout the Melbourne suburb of Richmond.

“This was a campaign designed to hit many touchpoints over grand final weekend. Bolster were amazing partners in helping to maximise the moment Snoop was in town”, said Phil van Bruchem, creative director at Splash.

After the grand final, the real Snoop took to the stage at Miss Collins playing an ‘Encore’ performance hosted by 19 Crimes X Cali by Snoop for a VIP guest list.

