Treasury’s predictions plunge

In an announcement this morning, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) provided an update on its expectations for the financial year 2026—which were, in a nutshell, not as good as hoped.

“If the performance trends indicated by the preliminary data continue through F26, Penfolds depletions targets for F26 in China are unlikely to be achieved”, said TWE. In short, sales have not been as strong as the company had previously forecast.

“As a result, TWE no longer believes it is appropriate to retain the Penfolds guidance for low to mid double-digit EBITS growth in F26 and approximately 15% EBITS growth in F27.”

TWE said it is “not in a position to provide revised guidance at this point in time”, citing remaining uncertainty.

The company also noted “several initiatives” which were being activated in an effort to mitigate the “expected impacts” in China in the financial year 26. This includes “pursuing opportunities to re-allocate product to select customers in other key markets in a manner that is sustainable and minimises the risk of parallel imports back into the China market”.

In the US market, the company has had trouble with the collapse of its California distributor Republic National Distribution Company (RNDC), with whom TWE is still negotiating an exit strategy. As expected, and as noted in TWE’s earlier forecasts, the closure of RNDC affected Treasury Americas’ performance. Negotiations between the two are ongoing, and TWE said it “maintains its objective of achieving a settlement that mitigates the full impact to F26 EBITS associated with RNDC’s closure in California, including any impacts associated with the treatment of the remaining inventory”.

However, at this stage, TWE said there was “increased uncertainty” as to whether this would occur. As a result, TWE said it believes it is no longer appropriate to retain its earlier guidance for modest EBITS growth in Treasury Americas in F26.

Due to the results of both Penfolds and Treasury Americas, TWE has determined that its guidance for EBITS growth at a group level is also no longer appropriate, but provided no further guidance at this time.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!