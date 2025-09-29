Treasury Wine Estates spotlights its teams and talent at annual awards

TWE CEO Tim Ford presenting at the awards night in Melbourne. Photo: Janusz Molinksi

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has recognised individuals and teams across its global business at this year’s TWE Annual Awards, celebrating the people who bring the company’s purpose to life.

Held annually, the awards are designed to spotlight talent, innovation and collaboration. From winemaking and viticulture to sales, consumer experiences and team culture, the program highlights those who go above and beyond to create long-term value and leave a lasting impact.

Among the honours, the prestigious Simon Robertson “Viticulturalist of the Year” Award was presented to Tim Malone, a Coonawarra-based viticulturalist whose leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainability have delivered outstanding vineyard quality across Australia and overseas.

Malone has been instrumental in trialling data-driven vineyard practices in South Australia including precision irrigation and canopy management techniques, while also helping guide vineyard development in China. His work has strengthened vineyard health, improved grape quality, and set new benchmarks for sustainable viticulture.

Malone noted the significance of accepting the award in South Australia, where viticulture is such an integral part of the region’s past and future.

“The recent Coonawarra vintages have been some of the most rewarding of my career, and I’m proud of the quality we’ve achieved. This recognition is for my whole team because together we’re building vineyards that will thrive for generations.”

TWE chief people and corporate affairs officer Katie Hodgson said the awards were a true celebration of the company’s culture.

“[The awards] recognise the talent, passion and collaboration of our people, and shine a light on the many ways our teams contribute to building a business we can all be proud of. It’s about acknowledging not just what we achieve, but how we achieve it together.”

This year’s winners included:

Lauren Kopit (Sterling Vineyards, California) – named Winemaker of the Year for her artistry, innovation and leadership in crafting luxury wines, including recent flagship releases that achieved 98- and 96-point scores from James Suckling.

Tim Malone (Coonawarra, South Australia) – awarded the Simon Robertson Viticulturalist of the Year for his leadership in sustainability, innovation, and vineyard excellence.

James Godfrey (Coonawarra, South Australia) – winner of the Consumers at the Heart Award, recognised for blending winemaking craftsmanship with consumer-led innovation to create standout products like Squealini and Sorbet.

Jorge Henry (Barossa, South Australia) – winner of the Deliver Today, Build Tomorrow Award, acknowledged for pioneering automation and robotics at the Barossa Packaging Centre and embedding sustainability into operations.

The TWE Annual Awards are a cornerstone of the company’s recognition program, bringing together stories of excellence across regions, brands and functions.

More information about the awards and winners is available here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!