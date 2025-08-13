Treasury Wine Estates expects $50 million impact from loss of California distributor

Image courtesy Treasury Wine Estates

In presenting its full year results for FY25, Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) covered the expected fallout of the collapse of its California distributer RNDC, and announced a share buyback of up to $220 million.

TWE expects the impact on net sales revenue of the RNDC closure to be approximately $50 million, with outgoing CEO Tim Ford noting that the overall impacts of RNDC’s California closure “will remain uncertain”, as exit negotiations continue.

“We clearly didn’t expect the sudden closure of the business of our distribution partner in California, and we are working with RNDC constructively to achieve an outcome that mitigates this impact […]” said Ford.

Chief financial and strategy officer Stuart Boxer explained the share buyback as a vote of confidence in the company’s future performance.

“This is a reflection of the board’s confidence in TWE’s luxury-led strategy, our financial strength, and our long-term outlook, in addition to the board’s belief that the company’s shares are materially undervalued,” said Boxer. “The buyback will be completed progressively throughout F26, in accordance with our capital management framework, with leverage to be maintained at approximately 2x throughout the year, and it will be funded from existing available liquidity.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!