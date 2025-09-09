Treasury Wine Estates appoints former NZX CEO Mark Weldon to the board

Matua Wines, one of Treasury Wine Estates’ New Zealand brands. Image courtesy Treasury Wine Estates

Mark Weldon, a New Zealand-based businessman known in the industry for his winery Terra Sancta, has been named an independent, non-executive director of Treasury Wine Estates’ board, and a member of its Wine Operations and Sustainability Committee.

Weldon was CEO of NZX (the New Zealand Stock Exchange) for 10 years and has previously served as chair of the Central Otago Winegrowers Association and as director of Hawke’s Bay winery Sileni Estates.

John Mullen, chairman of Treasury Wine Estates, said Weldon’s perspective and insight would be “invaluable” to the board.

“Mark will bring to our board deep experience in wine, leadership in sustainability and climate advocacy, and an extensive understanding of capital markets,” said Mullen.

TWE described Weldon as “an accomplished business leader”, noting his leadership experience including CEO roles at NZX Limited and Mediaworks, as well as his work as a “passionate climate advocate”, with roles such as co-chair of the Climate Change Leadership Forum in New Zealand and director of ruminant Biotech. Ruminant Biotech is a business focussed on developing biotechnology to mitigate livestock methane emissions, of which Weldon has been a director since 2021.

Currently, Weldon is a director of agribusiness Canterbury Grasslands, which operates in New Zealand and the US.

Weldon’s appointment will be effective from 1 October 2025, provided all regulatory checks and approvals are complete.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!