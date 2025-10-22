Transforming the fortunes of a high school vineyard using AgTech

Image courtesy Naracoorte High School website

Leveraging its relationship with Wine Australia, the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council has teamed up with Naracoorte High School to transform the fortunes of a vineyard on school grounds that was planted back in 1997.

The goal is to transform the school vineyard into a high-tech ‘viticultural demonstration and training’ vineyard, which will become a pivotal element in the delivery of coursework to students of the agricultural curriculum in the school.

Emma Phillips, Agriculture Key Teacher at Naracoorte High School and Learner Agency across the Curriculum, has been a key proponent of the collaboration.

The first Wine Australia-funded activity for the season will focus on smoke taint research on Friday October 24th.

At this informal event, opportunity will be provided for producers to attend at their leisure and speak one-on-one with Professor Ian Porter (La Trobe University) to learn about the research, development, and adoption pathways of the “Wine Industry Smoke Detectors” or WISDs developed by his team and Wine Australia.

This technology has since been commercialised within Australia by Goanna Ag.

“To install this technology and capture this expertise here at a well-established, non-commercial vineyard site in Wrattonbully is a fantastic outcome for the region,” said Edward Cavanagh, executive officer, Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council. “And it would not have been possible—and the potential for future collaborations would have been severely restricted—without the support of Wine Australia.”

Industry professionals will be given the opportunity to learn directly from the inventor himself about their installation and the factors to consider in their placement.

“This event will be the first of many held at the site to showcase best-practice technical and related management practices,” said Hans Loder, viticulturist and chair of the biosecurity and technical subcommittee of the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Council.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!