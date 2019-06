Tough on botrytis, soft on grapes: Botector

Tough on botrytis, yet soft on grapes, Botector is the no.1 biological fungicide choice for the protection of grapevines.

With an application window suitable for use right up to harvest with no pre-harvest restrictions, organic certification and a novel mode of action, providing competitive exclusion of botrytis, Botector must be part of your plans for a successful vintage. More information.