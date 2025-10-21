Toolkit released to advance gender equity across wine sector

The Australian Wine Industry Gender Equity Toolkit is aimed at helping every wine business build more equitable and inclusive workplaces. Image courtesy Wine Australia

A new online toolkit is helping individuals and grape and wine businesses take practical steps towards achieving gender equity. At a time when Australia’s wine sector faces significant economic and structural challenges, improving diversity and inclusion remains essential to building a strong, sustainable workforce for the future.

Developed by Wine Australia and Australian Grape & Wine (AGW), the Australian Wine Industry Gender Equity Toolkit (the Toolkit) provides guidance, resources and real-world examples to support change across workplaces of all sizes.

The Toolkit was developed in response to research into gender equity in the wine sector and key attraction and retention workforce priorities identified in the One Grape & Wine Sector Plan released in 2024. It was funded by Wine Australia, initiated by AGW’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in Wine (DEIW) Committee and jointly conducted by Charles Sturt University and the University of New South Wales.

Covering areas such as recruitment, retention, flexible work arrangements, parental leave, training, mentoring, leadership development and equal pay, the Toolkit helps businesses assess their current practices and identify opportunities for improvement. It was informed and developed by extensive consultation across the sector, including women and gender-diverse employees and contains actionable, sector-specific resources for individual employees and small, medium and large enterprises.

Wine Australia CEO Dr Martin Cole said the Toolkit is a pivotal resource for the wine sector in improving gender equity.

“Gender equity isn’t just about fairness — it’s about unlocking the full potential of our sector’s current and future workforce. Diverse, inclusive wine businesses are stronger, more innovative and better positioned for long-term success,” Dr Cole said.

Associate Professor Larissa Bamberry, from Charles Sturt University, said the Toolkit translates research into action.

“Gender-diverse organisations typically perform better financially and retain staff more effectively,” Professor Bamberry said.

“The Toolkit helps businesses understand their legal obligations and apply practical strategies to achieve genuine equity,” she said.

Emily Hay, chair of AGW’s DEIW Committee, said she welcomed the fact the Toolkit addressed the unique characteristics of the wine sector, namely its seasonal patterns, physical work requirements, the regional nature of businesses and its diverse business structures.

“The research by Charles Sturt University and the University of New South Wales shows that although there is strong support for improving gender equality in the sector, many organisations aren’t sure where to start.

“This Toolkit provides a clear roadmap for wine businesses to help them move from awareness to action with practical guidance tailored to the realities of the grape and wine sector, as well as providing resources and tools for individuals advocating for change,” Ms Hay said.

The Toolkit will continue to evolve with feedback invited from the sector to help improve its effectiveness and accessibility.

The Toolkit can be accessed at www.wineaustralia.com/gender-equity-toolkit.

Feedback on the Toolkit is invited by emailing [email protected].

