Tolpuddle’s Tassie tasting room praised for “balance” with architectural award

Images courtesy Tolpuddle Vineyard

The recently opened Tolpuddle Vineyard tasting room has taken out the top honour for Commercial Architecture at the 2025 Tasmanian Architecture Awards, presented by the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) on July 6. The project also received a Commendation for Sustainable Architecture and the EmAGN Project Award.

Held annually, the AIA awards recognise excellence across commercial, public, educational, residential, interior and heritage architecture, with this year’s winners reflecting Tasmania’s distinctive landscape and deepening engagement with social equity, environmental sustainability, and cultural identity.

Designed by Hobart-based Tanner Architects and built by Cordwell Built, the Tolpuddle Vineyard Tasting Room is nestled within the vineyard, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows framing sweeping views of the vines. Salvaged West Coast Tasmanian timber features prominently throughout the building, and guests can enjoy seating both indoors and outside.

Tolpuddle Vineyard co-owner and project director, Martin Shaw said local architects and builders were deliberately chosen to work on the project.

“Tanner Architects interpreted the brief brilliantly and Cordwell Built did a sensational job in construction,” said Shaw. “We couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

The Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) said in its judgement that the project exemplified “a refined and disciplined approach” to commercial architecture, adding that the building achieved “balance between agricultural authenticity and architectural sophistication”.

“Likewise, the built form is sensitively integrated within its landscape, demonstrating a strong connection to place. The clear delineation of tasting areas and amenities ensure a seamless and intuitive user experience,” continued the AIA.

“With precision and restraint, the design embodies timeless qualities, achieving an exceptional outcome and demonstrating that strategic decision-making and thoughtful design can deliver remarkable results without financial excess. This project makes a distinguished contribution to commercial architecture and sets a benchmark for clarity, environmental sensitivity, and programmatic excellence.”

