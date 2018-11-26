Tim Dolan awarded Basil Sellers prize for Dux at the 2018 Len Evans Tutorial

The 18th Len Evans Tutorial was held recently in the Hunter Valley from 5th November to 9th November 2018. The Basil Sellers Prize for Dux went to Tim Dolan, Senior Winemaker at Peter Lehmann Wines in the Barossa Valley.

Len Evans Tutorial Trustee James Halliday noted that Tim judged exceedingly well across all aspects of the week long Tutorial.

Tim will be flown business class to Europe with invitations to the greatest wine houses.

Many of the rarest, oldest, and greatest wines were opened on one extraordinary week when 12 young Australian wine personnel were put through the sternest and most rewarding tastings of their lives. Rarities included a 1952 Domaine de la Romanee Conti Echezeaux, 1958 Mildara Yellow Label Cabernet Sauvignon/Shiraz and a flight of Hunter Valley dry red including the famous Lindeman’s Bin 3110 Shiraz.

Len Evans tutorial convener and tutor, Iain Riggs said: “The Trustees recognise the ongoing need for high calibre Australian wine show judges, and agree that the industry needs, now more than ever, highly-trained professionals to take the premium Australian wine message to a great audience.

“These are the people at the forefront of grape growing, winemaking and selling premium wine. The dramatic increase in sales of imported wine, shows a sophisticated consumer. A better awareness of premium Australian wine and where it sits in relation to imported wine, is essential to the industry getting its message out to the world.”

Scholars from past Tutorials are now gracing the judging benches at all major wine shows across Australia. In the year 2017/18; Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Hobart, were Chaired by Len Evans Tutorial scholars, who also lead a number of state and regional wine shows.

Scholars come from the fields of winemaking, viticulture, liquor retailing, restaurant, marketing and journalism.

The Len Evans Tutorial is working with the Institute of Masters of Wine in promoting the MW Introductory Course held in Adelaide. This year’s recipient is Simon Killeen of Simao and Co Wines, who impressed the Tutors throughout the week with his tasting ability and participation.

Cath Oates won the inaugural James Halliday DRC Prize for correctly identifying all 6 DRC vineyards at the DRC Masterclass. Only the 3rd time a scholar has achieved this in 18 years.

The Trustees of the Len Evans Tutorial would like to thanks Spicers Guesthouse in the Hunter Valley for their generous assistance in staging this year’s event. The first time in 18years every aspect was under one roof.

This year the Tutorial also welcomed back Antipodes Water as a sponsor and thank them for the welcome supply of water.

Twelve fully paid scholarships are offered, each with wine, food and accommodation valued at $10,000.

The Tutors for the 2018 Len Evans Tutorial were:

James Halliday, Ian McKenzie, Iain Riggs, Michael Hill Smith, Vanya Cullen, Samantha Connew, Sarah Crowe, Tyson Stelzer, Patrick Walsh, Jim Chatto, Tom Carson, David Bicknell and a large contingent of Hunter Valley winemakers.

Photo: James Halliday with Tim Dolan.