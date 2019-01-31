The Wine Media Conference announces James Halliday as opening speaker

The Wine Media Conference has announced James Halliday, one of the leading observers and commentators on the Australian wine scene and Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) ambassador, will be kicking off the Wine Media Conference on October 10, 2019 in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia.

Halliday has written and contributed to over 70 books (some translated into five languages) over the past 45 years, including the Oxford Companion to Wine and Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Guide.

His journalistic accolades include a weekly wine column for the National Times from 1978 to 1984, a weekly wine column since 1984 for The Weekend Australian newspaper, and the annual 774-page Halliday Wine Companion. Over the years, Halliday has written for many Australian and overseas magazines, contributing to every issue of the Halliday Wine Companion Magazine, as well as numerous others on a come-and-go basis.

Other honors include the Maurice O’Shea Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Australian Wine Industry 1995 (other winners include Max Schubert and Len Evans) and being made a Member of the Order of Australia in the 2010 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services for the wine industry.

Additional content and speakers will be added to the event website as they are confirmed. To register, click here.