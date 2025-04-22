The top Australian wineries of 2025: finalists revealed

Rising Star of the Year finalist Tom McCarthy from Quealy Winemakers on the Mornington Peninsula in Victoria. Image courtesy The Real Review

Australian wine publication The Real Review has today unveiled the shortlisted finalists in its Top Wineries of Australia awards, with the ultimate ranking and Winery of the Year title to be released on 22nd May.

In tandem with the shortlist, The Real Review has also announced the expansion of the awards, introducing eight new categories to celebrate varietal excellence and industry talent. The new awards include ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Vigneron of the Year’ as well as style-specific categories.

The results of the style-specific awards will be announced on the 19th of May, with the winners of industry talent categories following on the 21st of May.

Since its inception in 2016, The Real Review has been independently reviewing and ranking the nation’s producers. Led by principal wine writer and critic Huon Hooke, The Real Review’s tasting panel has assessed almost 15,000 wines to determine the 2025 ranking. This year over 400 wineries have been recognised with Top Wineries Certification, which accounts for just 19% of Australian wineries.

“It’s hugely exciting to unveil these new categories for the first time, but even more exciting to reveal the names shortlisted,” said Hooke. “The finalists encompass exceptional talent, innovation, and some of the tasting team’s all-time favourite wines.

“Introducing new categories like ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Vigneron of the Year’ allows us to spotlight the diverse achievements across Australia’s wine landscape. It’s an exciting evolution that reflects the dynamic nature of our industry.”

The expanded format includes awards for the sparkling, white, rosé, red, sweet, and fortified ‘Wine of the Year’, alongside individual accolades for standout industry figures. Although the 24 finalists hail from five states, Victoria accounts for nearly half of the shortlist, with the Yarra Valley emerging as the most represented region. South Australia follows closely, accounting for just over 20% of the shortlisted wineries.

Previous winners of the Winery of the Year title include producers such as Yarra Yering, Oakridge Wines, and Wine by Farr. The final rankings are determined through a rigorous, proprietary algorithm that considers wine scores and the recency of reviews over a two-year period.

The Top Wineries of Australia shortlists for 2025:

Vigneron of the Year:

Michael Dhillon – Bindi Wines (Macedon Ranges, VIC)

Vanya Cullen – Cullen Wines (Margaret River, WA)

Sandra de Pury – Yerinberg (Yarra Valley, VIC)

Rising Star of the Year:

Tom McCarthy – Quealy (Mornington Peninsula, VIC)

Tessa Brown – Vignerons Schmölzer & Brown (Beechworth, VIC)

Gareth Belton – Gentle Folk (Adelaide Hills, SA)

Sparkling Wine of the Year:

Printhie Swift Late Disgorged Blanc de Blancs Vintage 2012 (Orange, NSW)

Deviation Road Beltana Blanc de Blancs Vintage 2017 (Adelaide Hills, SA)

House Of Arras Grand Vintage 2016 (Tasmania)

White Wine of the Year:

Giant Steps Applejack Vineyard Chardonnay 2023 (Yarra Valley, VIC)

Leeuwin Estate Art Series Chardonnay 2021 (Margaret River, WA)

Tyrrell’s Single Vineyard Stevens Semillon 2018 (Hunter Valley, NSW)

Rosé Wine of the Year:

Dominique Portet Single Vineyard Rosé 2024 (Yarra Valley, VIC)

A.S. Vino Albino PNO 2023 (Margaret River, WA)

S.C. Pannell Arido Rosé 2024 (McLaren Vale, SA)

Red Wine of the Year:

Yalumba The Caley Cabernet & Shiraz 2019 (Barossa Valley, SA)

By Farr RP Côte Vineyard Pinot Noir 2022 (Geelong, VIC)

Yeringberg 2022 (Yarra Valley, VIC)

Sweet Wine of the Year:

De Bortoli Noble One 2021 (Riverina, NSW)

Brown Brothers Patricia Noble Riesling 2022 (King Valley, VIC)

Nugan Estate Cookoothama Limited Release Botrytis Semillon 2022 (Riverina, NSW)

Fortified Wine of the Year:

Seppeltsfield 100 Year Old Para Vintage Tawny 1925 (Barossa Valley, SA)

Chambers Rutherglen Grand Muscat NV (Rutherglen, VIC)

Pfeiffer Grand Rutherglen Topaque NV (Rutherglen, VIC

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!