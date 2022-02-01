The Tahbilk group announces the appointment of new CEO

Outgoing CEO and winemaker Alister Purbrick. Image supplied.

Victoria’s oldest family-owned winery Tahbilk (Est. 1860), owned and operated by the Purbrick family since 1925, has today announced the appointment of a new Tahbilk Group (TG) CEO, Ross Sudano.

He will replace incumbent, fourth generation Purbrick, Alister, when he retires in June 2022.

Sudano comes to the TG with a having held a number of CEO positions across a range of industries, identifying and implementing strategic growth opportunities.

He has experience in disrupting existing markets through Little Creatures Brewing and the launch of Anaconda Adventure Stores and competing in mature markets with BP Australia, Foodland Associated Limited and The Reject Shop.

Ross’ most recent role was as CEO and Managing Director of The Reject Shop Limited, a publicly listed national retail business. He oversaw a strategic realignment, and helped in reducing the cost of doing business over his five-year tenure, generating $24 million per annum in savings.

Current fourth generation CEO and chief winemaker Alister Purbrick is a well-known figure on the Australian wine landscape and has served on a number of industry boards and committees over the course of his career.

This includes his role as the inaugural chair of Australia’s First Families of Wine, a group of multi-generational wine families established in 2009 and a former President of the Winemakers Federation of Australia, now Australian Grape & Wine Incorporated.

Purbick welcomed Sudano into the fold.

“After 43 years running my family businesses, Tahbilk and the Tahbilk Group, it’s time for me to pass the baton on,” Purbick said.

“After an exhaustive recruitment process, overseen by a family and independent member panel, we welcome Ross and are certain that his extensive and proven business acumen and leadership skills will build on the successes achieved over 162 years of operation.

“Ross will report to our family board, ensuring that the Purbrick family vision, mission and values underpin our Group culture whilst driving a new and exciting chapter for our family business.

“We wish him every success.”

Ross will be based at Tahbilk’s corporate office in Melbourne with regular time spent overseeing TG operations based in the Nagambie Lakes region of Victoria.

