The standouts from the Royal Adelaide Wine Show

Ken Follet of Lake Breeze Wines (left) accepts the Gramp, Hardy, Hill-Smith trophy for the National Wine of Provenance on behalf of his son Greg Follet, alongside David Rice of BFL

The Royal Adelaide Wine Show has revealed its winners, with numerous major awards going to wineries from Western Australia and South Australia.

Howard Park Wines claimed one of the night’s top honours, taking home the Max Schubert AM Trophy for Most Outstanding Red Wine in Show. Its Margaret River Leston Shiraz also received the Best Shiraz in Show and Best Shiraz 2023 Vintage and Younger trophies.

It was a standout evening for the Western Australian region, with Evans & Tate awarded the George Fairbrother Memorial Trophy for Most Outstanding White Wine in Show, while Stella Bella Wines, Deep Woods Estate and Millbrook Winery each collected major wine trophies.

South Australia was also in the spotlight, with Langhorne Creek producer Lake Breeze Wines receiving the Gramp, Hardy, Hill-Smith Prize for National Wine of Provenance for its Arthur’s Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, and Lake Breeze Wines’ head winemaker Greg Follett recognised with the F Miller & Co Prize.

The Usual Suspects Collective’s Clare Valley Vickery Reserve Watervale Riesling was awarded the Governor’s Trophy for Best South Australian White Wine in Show, while Purple Hands Wines took home the Best South Australian Red Wine in Show for their Barossa Valley Grenache.

Major Trophies

The Governor’s Trophy – Best South Australian White Wine in Show Sponsored by Government House The Usual Suspects Collective : Vickery Reserve Watervale Riesling, 2024, SA The Governor’s Trophy – Best South Australian Red Wine in Show Sponsored by Government House Purple Hands Wines: Purple Hands Wines Barossa Valley Grenache, 2024, SA The George Fairbrother Memorial Trophy – Most Outstanding White Wine in Show Sponsored by Duxton Farms Evans & Tate: Evans & Tate Redbrook Reserve Chardonnay, 2023, WA The Max Schubert AM Trophy – Most Outstanding Red Wine in Show Sponsored by CCL Label Howard Park Wines: Howard Park Leston Shiraz, 2023, WA The Gramp, Hardy, Hill-Smith Trophy – National Wine of Provenance Sponsored by Barrel Finance & Logistics Lake Breeze Wines: Arthur’s Reserve, 2022, 2016, 2012, SA The F Miller & Co Prize – Winemaker of the National Wine of Provenance Sponsored by F. Miller & Co Lake Breeze Wines: Greg Follett, SA

A full list of award winners and medals can be found at https://www.thewineshow.com.au/

