The race is on: Melbourne Royal Wine Awards open for entries

The 2023 winners of the Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy, Lowestoft Estate. Image courtesy Melbourne Royal Wine Awards

The Melbourne Royal Wine Awards are returning in 2025 with new awards and classes designed to reflect current industry trends and provide Australian producers with a benchmarking opportunity.

For the first time ever, Chenin Blanc will have its own dedicated class in the 2025 Awards, while an all-new Design Award will celebrate standout packaging from cork to curves to label.

The Awards will also present the Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy, an annual award presented to the Best Young Red Wine (one or two years old) from the Melbourne Royal Wine Awards.

Named in honour of legendary wine bar owner Jimmy Watson – a passionate champion of great Australian reds at his iconic Carlton establishment – the trophy is regarded among Australia’s most prestigious wine awards.

Melbourne Royal senior manager of food and beverage awards, Kirrily Waldhorn, said the Awards continue to benchmark excellence, providing exhibitors with a platform to showcase their exceptional wines in 2025.

“Each year we evolve to recognise not just the quality in the glass, but the innovation, creativity and craftsmanship that define the modern wine industry,” she said.

“What sets the Melbourne Royal Wine Awards apart is the calibre of our judging panel – it brings together some of the most respected palates and minds in Australian wine, from educators and winemakers to retailers and distributors.

“It’s a comprehensive, rigorous process led by people who live and breathe wine.”

The Melbourne Royal Wine Awards offers 36 trophies and gold, silver and bronze winning-medals, with the feature trophies including:

Jimmy Watson Memorial Trophy for Best Young Red Wine

Francois De Castella Trophy for Best Young White Wine

James Halliday Trophy for Best Pinot Noir

Trevor Mast Trophy for Best Shiraz

Dr Tony Jordan Trophy for Best Sparkling

Bill Chambers Trophy for Best Fortified Wine

To enter and for detailed criteria, visit: melbourneroyal.com.au/melbourne-royal-wine- awards/

Key Dates

Entries close: 29 August 2025

Judging: 20 – 24 October 2025, Melbourne Showgrounds

Awards Presentation + Exhibitor tasting: 7 November 2025

