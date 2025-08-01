The Institute of Masters of Wine postpones 11th International Symposium in Adelaide

Adelaide will now host the 11th International Symposium in April 2027. Image courtesy the Institute of Masters of Wine

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW), in partnership with Wine Australia and the Government of South Australia, has postponed the 11th International Symposium, originally scheduled to take place in Adelaide from 12–15 November 2026. The new dates for the symposium will be 15–18 April 2027.

The announcement follows a further delay to the decision over whether COP31, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, will be hosted in Adelaide, with a conclusion now not expected until at least November this year. Should Adelaide be selected as the host city, the venue and dates would be the same as those originally planned for the symposium, forcing the IMW event to be rescheduled or cancelled.

The IMW International Symposium is one of the world’s leading gatherings for wine professionals, attracting Masters of Wine, industry leaders, producers and communicators from across the globe. IMW said it was a “difficult decision”, but that postponing would “provide the necessary certainty for delegates, partners and the planning committee to ensure that the Adelaide symposium remains a stand-alone, world-class event”.

The IMW acknowledged that the new April 2027 dates are likely to coincide with harvest and vintage in some regions, which presents its own set of challenges. “Unfortunately, more suitable dates were not available,” said the IMW, “but the IMW will collaborate closely with its partners to deliver an outstanding and inclusive event despite these challenges.”

“Postponing a flagship event is never an easy decision,” said interim IMW executive director Sarah Harrison. “However, our priority is to protect the quality and accessibility of the symposium for our global community. We are grateful for the continued support of our Australian partners and look forward to welcoming the world’s wine professionals to Adelaide in 2027 for what promises to be an exceptional event.”

South Australian Government Minister for Trade and Investment, Joe Szakacs, said the State Government has been working closely with the IMW.

“The new dates provide certainty and allow for proper planning for both organisers and attendees, so that the global wine industry can truly experience one of the best wine-producing states in the world,” said Minister Szakacs.

“We look forward to welcoming participants to Adelaide, Australia’s Great Wine Capital.”

Further details about the symposium, including the programme, ticket sales and regional trips, will be announced in early 2026.

