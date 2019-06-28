The future of corks and closures – Australian and New Zealand wineries have their say!

The Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker is surveying wineries and the broader Australian and New Zealand wine industries to deliver a snapshot of the latest trends in the type of closures being used to currently seal Australian and New Zealand wines for their respective domestic and major export markets, as well as take a leap five years from now to see how this usage might change.

The results of the survey will also be used to draw some comparisons between current and future closure usage between Australia and New Zealand.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, with the results to be published in the August 2019 issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker.

Take the survey here.

Responses close Friday 5 July 2019.

And you can subscribe to the Grapegrower & Winemaker here.