The d’Arenberg Cube restaurant named regional restaurant of the year

The d’Arenberg Cube Restaurant has been recognised as Regional Restaurant of the Year at the Gault&Millau Restaurant Guide Awards, launching its annual Gault&Millau Restaurant Guide Australian food guide on February 11.

The launch saw fifteen awards handed out to national finalists. d’Arenberg were nominated in eight of the categories.

The d’Arenberg Cube Restaurant placed 11th in the top 100 restaurants nationally, and was the highest ranked South Australian restaurant with a score of 17.5 out of 20 and 4 Hats.

“The incredibly talented and innovative South African Head Chef partnership of Brendan Wessels and Lindsay Dürr delivers the necessary substance on the plate to match the unique experience and style that is presented at the d’Arenberg Cube” said Gault&Millau.

Gault&Millau Australia adopts the 20-point and 5-hat system that is renowned in the brand’s birth country, France. This scoring system allows restaurants in the guide to measure themselves against their peers around the world. Gault&Millau acknowledges the skill and creativity of chefs and the quality of the food above all other aspects of restaurant dining.

Photo: Chester Osborn at the d’Arenberg Cube.