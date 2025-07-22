The crown jewel comes to town: AWITC and WineTech bring industry buzz to Adelaide

Attendees gathered for the opening of the 19th Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference. Photo: Meg Riley

By Meg Riley

Adelaide was teeming with activity yesterday as members of the wine industry gathered for the launch of the 19th Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC) and WineTech trade exhibition at the Adelaide Convention Centre.

To formally open the AWITC, Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins, appeared via video, describing the event as a “pivotal provider of new knowledge and training” for the wine industry.

“There’s so much to be proud of when it comes to our grape and our wine sector,” said Minister Collins.

“The sector, as you know, is the fifth largest wine producer and exporter in the world, and contributes more than $45 billion annually to the Australian economy, and employs over 160,000 people across its supply chain, with more than 100 grape varieties grown across Australia’s 65 wine regions.”

Lee McLean, CEO of Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) welcomed attendees to the conference, which included delegations from India, Ukraine and China among many members of the Australian industry.

“This is really a crown jewel for us in terms of industry conferences around the world,” said McLean. “[AWITC] provides an opportunity for us to learn from each other, to share experiences, and to step away from the day to day of our businesses and even our regions and even our countries, to learn more about how to do things better.”

“You’re going to hear about some of the challenges we’re facing, and there are a number of them. I’m not going to labour on this point, though, because each of you are living and breathing this in your businesses every day,” said McLean.

“It’s fair to say that we’re quite possibly on the cusp of a reckoning in our industry. We all know we’re dealing with an oversupply situation here at home and globally, our sector size and shape in the future is going to be shaped by what we grow and what we make here, what others are growing and making in other markets, and also what the consumer is going to demand of us.”

The conference began with a session focused on navigating the complexities of global grape and wine supply, which heard presentations from industry insiders Tim Mableson from KPMG, Simon Birmingham from ANZ and Yvette Van Der Merwe from the Organisation of Vine and Wine, chaired by Imogen Gardiner from treasury Wine Estates.

“…at a global level, at least, the wine sector is unlikely to be facing an oversupply situation,” said Van Der Merwe.

The following sessions focused on decoding consumer trends and strategies, cultivating social responsibility and inclusion, and sustainable strategies for the wine industry.

With much more content to be covered at both AWITC and WineTech, the Convention Centre was buzzing with activity yesterday and members of the wine industry were enthusiastic attendees as attitudes appeared upbeat.

