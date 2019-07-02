The countdown is on to the 2019 Maurice O’Shea Award in Adelaide

There are only two weeks left to secure a ticket to the wine industry gala event the 2019 Maurice O’Shea Award, being held in Adelaide in collaboration with the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC), which also incorporates the Australian Grape & Wine Outlook Conference and the WineTech trade exhibition.

Instigated by the McWilliam’s family in 1990, the Maurice O’Shea Award Dinner is named to commemorate Mount Pleasant winemaker Maurice O’Shea, and the award is given in recognition of the service and contribution people or organisations have made to position Australia as a world leader in winemaking, cultivation, innovation and technology.

Previous winners have included Max Schubert AM (1990); Len Evans OBE AO (1991); James Halliday AM (1995); Hazel Murphy AM (1996); Brian Croser AO (1997); Dr Wolf Blass AM (2000) as well as organisations like the Australian Wine Research Institute (2002) and The Australian Screwcap Initiative (2012).

Marina Prior will be performing on the night and The Chaser’s Chris Taylor will act as the night’s MC.

Tickets are available via https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/2019-maurice-oshea-awards-tickets-57469793700

AWITC delegates can book tickets to the Maurice O’Shea Award Dinner as part of their registration. Tickets are on sale only until the 15th July

Limited seats are available.

When:

Mon 22 July 2019

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm ACST

Where:

Adelaide Oval Functions & Events

War Memorial Drive

North Adelaide, SA 5006

How:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/2019-maurice-oshea-awards-tickets-57469793700