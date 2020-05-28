The Chinese wine market has started to recover thanks to bulk wine

Up to March 2020, wine imports into China accounted for 136 million litres during the year-on-year period, representing only 5% less compared to this time last year; taking into account the COVID-19 outbreak, these are very positive figures.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, wine purchases are witnessing an upward trend and have surpassed 35.5 million litres during this first three-month period compared to 37 million litres in the same period in 2019.

Considerable upsurge in terms of imports of Argentinean wines into China, alongside purchases of wines from New Zealand and Spain, although in a more moderate way.

The striking growth of wine in bag-in-box (BiB) should also be highlighted: imports of BiB throughout this first quarter of 2020 have shifted from 1.12 million litres to 1.14 million litres, which shows a clear upward trend.

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the aforementioned data are very positive within a marketplace that is starting to recover and has now become a promising market for wine producers across the world.

