The “best of the best” in wine tourism

Mark Maxwell and Jeremy Maxwell of Maxwell Wines, which took out the 2026 Best Of Wine Tourism Award for best culinary experiences. Image courtesy Maxwell Wines

South Australia’s top wine tourism businesses have been celebrated at the 2026 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards, announced last night at the SA Wine Industry Dinner at the National Wine Centre.

The awards highlight innovation and excellence across seven categories, showcasing the diversity and quality of experiences on offer in South Australia’s world-renowned wine regions.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development, Clare Scriven, congratulated the winners, wishing them “every success” on the international stage.

“South Australia is home to some of the world’s best wine regions, and wine tourism is a vital part of our economy, supporting regional communities, creating jobs and attracting visitors,” said Scriven.

“These awards highlight the innovation and excellence of our wine tourism operators and celebrate the unique experiences they deliver to showcase the very best of our state.”

The 2026 South Australian award winners are:

Accommodation – Mount Lofty House and Estate, Adelaide Hills

Architecture and Landscape – Vinteloper, Adelaide Hills

Art and Culture – Wonderground Barossa, Barossa

Culinary Experiences – Maxwell Wines, McLaren Vale

Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences – Bottle Shock, Gumeracha

Wine Tourism Services – SA eBikes, McLaren Vale

Sustainable Wine Tourism Experiences – Bottle Shock, Gumeracha

The winners were selected from 19 wineries and wine tourism operators shortlisted earlier this month.

They will now represent South Australia at the international Best Of Wine Tourism Awards in Bordeaux, France, in November, competing alongside some of the world’s most prestigious wine regions, including Bordeaux and Napa Valley.

The awards are presented as part of Adelaide, South Australia’s membership in the Great Wine Capitals Global Network (GWCGN) – a partnership between the Government of South Australia, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the University of Adelaide.

GWCGN connects 11 internationally renowned wine regions across both hemispheres, including Napa Valley, Bordeaux, Mendoza, and Porto. Membership provides South Australia with a global platform to showcase its wine industry and attract international visitors and trade.

The 2026 awards were presented by Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven, together with Department of Primary Industries and Regions Executive Director Jo Collins, who also serves as chair of the local Great Wine Capitals steering committee and Vice President of the Global Network.

“Wine is one of South Australia’s most iconic tourism drawcards, attracting visitors from across Australia and the world,” said SA’s Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison.

“As part of the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Global Network, South Australia is benchmarked against the very best internationally, reinforcing our position as a must-visit destination for wine and food lovers.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!