The Australian Wine Industry Awards unveils winners of the Maurice O’Shea and McWilliam’s Excellence in Action Awards

The winners of the prestigious Maurice O’Shea Award and the McWilliam’s Excellence in Action Award were unveiled in a special ceremony on Sunday evening at Adelaide Town Hall.

Fine wine expert, historian and author of The Australian Ark, Andrew Caillard MW, received this year’s Maurice O’Shea Award in honour of his 45-year career in the Australian wine industry. For the McWilliam’s Excellence in Action Award, the trophy went to viticulturist, advisor and vineyard owner Dylan Grigg for his work in the research and protection of Australian old vines.

Upon accepting the Maurice O’Shea Award, Caillard said: “I would like to pay tribute to the so many colleagues and friends, past and present, who have made a wonderful difference to our cause for Australian wine and the Australian wine community … Working with the Australian wine industry has been a great privilege. We truly belong to a great cause and something that all generations of Australians – young and old – should be proud of.”

“I am very honoured to receive the prestigious Maurice O’Shea Award. Hopefully this will be seen as being symbolic; that working in wine is a vocation – not a job – and that making a difference of some sort takes time, requires patience and demands collaboration with others,” he said.

The award acknowledges Caillard’s ongoing work in the promotion of the Australian wine industry, most notably penning renowned titles such as the aforementioned The Australian Ark, along with Penfolds: The Rewards of Patience, the Langtons Classification of Australian Wine (Editions I-VII) and The Vintage Journal. Caillard’s contributions to the Australian wine industry also extends to his work in the development of Langtons as shareholder and director, and author of seven editions of its respected Classification of Australian Wine.

Adrian Sparks, chief winemaker for Mount Pleasant Wines said: “Andrew’s dedication to researching and championing the Australian wine industry is truly admirable. His work has played a defining role in elevating its reputation on the global stage. We are honoured to present him with the Maurice O’Shea Award in recognition of his significant contribution.”

In addition to the Maurice O’Shea Award, the McWilliam’s Excellence In Action Award was also presented at the ceremony. The award, created by McWilliam’s Wines’ owners, the Calabria Family Wine Group, focuses on the many current challenges facing the wine industry and the people or organisations tackling the key issues head on for the betterment of the industry.

On accepting the award, Dylan Grigg said: “I’ve had some wonderful mentors in my career, a couple of which are in this room – you know who you are. I thank them all and my current colleagues for my career journey to date. This award recognises excellence in action, and for me that action has always been driven by curiosity and learning. Learning to care for wines and the land to produce a great product we can share and enjoy that brings people together.”

“This is an industry and a room full of passion and it’s something that I’m very proud and grateful to be a part of. This award goes out to all the viticulturists out there. It’s for the recognition that healthy vines and long-lived vines are important to this industry.”

Beginning his career in the Barossa Valley, Grigg was first exposed to working with old vines. He later studied viticulture at the University of Adelaide, and continued working in vineyards across Victoria and New Zealand. In 2008, Grigg established Meristem Viticulture as a service to help growers and winemakers get the most from their vines with practical experience underpinned with scientific knowledge. Returning to the University of Adelaide, Grigg completed his PhD in grapevine age and grape and wine quality with study sites in his home region of the Barossa Valley where he also runs his own wine brand, Vinya Vella, specialising in old vine Grenache.

On recognising Dylan Grigg for the McWilliam’s Excellence in Action Award, third-generation sales marketing director of Calabria Family Wine Group. Andrew Calabria. said: “Old vines are a valuable aspect of our Australian winemaking industry symbolising our rich viticultural history and high-quality wines. Dylan Grigg’s ever-enduring work in protecting and advocating for these treasures is incredibly important and encompasses the spirit of the McWilliam’s Excellence in Action Award which we are so proud to present to him.”

The winners for both awards were selected through a conferral process with a panel of some of the industry’s most respected leaders, industry body organisations, journalists and previous winners of the Maurice O’Shea. The final shortlist of talent is then narrowed down to the individual winners by leaders within the Mount Pleasant and McWilliam’s organisations.

The Australian Wine Industry Awards was presented at a ceremony and dinner at the Adelaide Town Hall. Leaders across the industry, media, producers and industry body representatives gathered to find out who would receive both awards on the night, followed by a special dinner matched with Mount Pleasant and McWilliam’s Wines.

The Maurice O’Shea Award Trophy was designed and created by Design Awards in Sydney, and is inspired by the winery’s branding and its original wine labels created by Maurice O’Shea himself. The trophy’s striking swan centrepiece sends a nod to the O’Shea family crest which sits upon a large oak wood base.

The trophy for the McWilliam’s Excellence in Action Award was designed and created by celebrated Australian glass artist Nick Mount in Adelaide. The trophy is a glass replica of the iconic, barrel-shaped building of the McWilliam’s cellar door in the Riverina which was designed by Glen McWilliam and was first opened in 1973.

Mount Pleasant and McWilliam’s Wines thanked Silver Sponsors for the event, Interpack, Orora, and Mediterranean Shipping Company, in addition to Bronze Sponsor Labelmakers Group Pty Ltd and supporting partners Riedel, the Australian Wine Research Institute, and Jansz Tasmania.

