The 6th annual Melbourne International Wine Competition

The 6th annual Melbourne International Wine Competition (MIWC) is being held on June 23rd at the RACV Club in the heart of Melbourne. Beers and Spirits will also be judged on the day.

The MIWC is the only international wine competition where all judges are real trade buyers judging the wine by its category and actual price; we call this the “real world”.

Top buyers including our veteran judge Peter Nixon of Dan Murphy’s and other top buyers will be judging wine from around the world.

MIWC is part of the International Beverage Competitions Group and includes wine competitions in New York, Berlin, and Asia/Hong Kong.