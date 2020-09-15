Tasting to explore the sparkle behind Pet Nat wines

Australian sparkling wines made according to the pétillant naturel, or ‘méthode ancestrale’, style of winemaking will be the focus of the next regular tasting conducted by the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

Closely associated with the natural wine movement, pét-nat wines have been slowly gaining in popularity among wine drinkers, and a growing number of Australian producers have turned their hand to the technique in recent years.

To register a wine in the tasting please email WVJ editor Sonya Logan by no later than Tuesday 29 September (s.logan@winetitles.com.au).

The results of the tasting will be published in the Summer 2021 issue of the WVJ.

Meanwhile, the results of the Journal’s recent Grenache tasting will be published in the soon-to-be-released Spring 2020 issue.

