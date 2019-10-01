Tasting talent rewarded

The Australian Wine Research Institute (AWRI) announced this week that Matt Godfrey, winemaker at Devil’s Lair in Margaret River, WA, was the dux of the 40th Advanced Wine Assessment Course.

As dux, Godfrey has accepted a place as an associate judge at the 2019 Royal Adelaide Wine Show, where judging is currently in progress.

After the dux announcement, Godfrey commented, “participating in AWAC was a great opportunity to meet some fantastic people from many realms of the wine industry. Assessing and discussing wines alongside such a talented and diverse group was a great way to calibrate my skills and further my knowledge of wine.”

“The high diversity of wines judged throughout AWAC is unique and a great challenge for anyone who gets the opportunity to participate. The AWAC gave me confidence in my consistency of wine assessment and the opportunity to learn from the panels of industry leaders.”

The selection of the dux of each course is based on statistical scores, verbal skills and group interaction.

Con Simos, group manager – industry development and support at the AWRI, who is responsible for the course, said, “the AWRI is delighted to continue its long-running partnership with the Royal Adelaide Wine Show and to see Matt gain the opportunities that an associate judging place at a major wine show will provide. During the course Matt impressed the guest judges with his consistent scores and thoughtful commentary about the wines being tasted.”

The AWAC, presented by the AWRI, puts participants through a gruelling and intensive four-day program of wine sensory education and assessment. It aims to prepare potential new wine show judges and develop the sensory analysis capabilities and vocabulary of Australian wine professionals at an elite level. Twelve leading wine show judges, journalists and winemakers contribute to the delivery of the course, alongside AWRI staff.

The next AWAC (which will be the 50th course) will be held in December 2019. Course details are available at: http://www.awri.com.au/industry_support/courses-seminars-workshops/awac/