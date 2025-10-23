Tassie competition celebrates venues for championing local wine

Black Cow Bistro, winner of last year’s Tasmanian Wine List of the Year awards. Image courtesy Tourism Tasmania

A record sixteen venues from around the island have been selected as finalists in the 2025 Tasmanian Wine List of the Year awards, presented by Wine Tasmania.

The program recognises local venues going the “extra mile” to champion the island’s homegrown wine. Finalists have been chosen from a field of nominated venues based on the diversity and representation of Tasmanian wine on offer as well as the quality of wine service and local knowledge.

Wine Tasmania CEO Sheralee Davies congratulated the 2025 finalist venues.

“The quality of this year’s award entrants has been incredibly high and it’s great to see a number of new venues being deservedly recognised as finalists this year,” she said. “The ever-increasing efforts our hospitality venues are making to highlight, promote and support Tasmanian wines is very valuable for both our local wine producers and visitors to these venues.”

“The Tasmanian Wine List of the Year awards were instigated to encourage and recognise venues of all locations, styles and sizes who are our local wine champions, and the award categories allow for diverse offerings to be individually and equitably assessed. This year’s finalists represent a wide range of some of Tassie’s most well-known fine dining institutions alongside casual and specialised experiences, not just in our major cities but all the way from the Huon Valley to the East Coast, Cradle Mountain and Stanley in the North West.”

The People’s Choice voting campaign is also underway, inviting Tasmanian wine lovers to visit and vote for their favourite finalist venue. Each vote in the 2025 People’s Choice Award provides an opportunity to win 12 mixed bottles of Tasmanian wine. The People’s Choice is one of several award categories, with others under consideration by the judging panel including Best Hobart / Launceston Wine List, Best Regional Wine List and Best Small Wine Bar List, as well as the overall champion Tasmanian Wine List of the Year.

Public voting in the People’s Choice Wine List of the Year closes on Sunday 2 November and votes can be submitted here. The winners of each 2025 Tasmanian Wine List of the Year Award category will be announced on 5 November 2024.

The following businesses (listed in alphabetical order) have been selected as finalists:

