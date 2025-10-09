Tasmania’s wine industry a “strong performer”

Photo: Moores Hill Estate vineyard. Image courtesy Wine Tasmania

Tasmania’s world-class wine industry has been showcased to the nation this week across Tasmania, highlighting its growing strength and international potential.

Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs, Guy Barnett, joined industry leaders at the National Wine Trade Visit, held at St John Craft Beer, celebrating Tasmania’s wine success and future growth.

“Tasmania’s wine industry continues to punch well above its scale, both in quality and value,” Minister Barnett said.

“The 2025 vintage saw production reach about 20 million bottles – a nearly 40 per cent increase on the 2024 vintage. That growth is a testament to the passion and innovation of our producers.

“The Tasmanian Government is helping drive this success by making targeted investments to help the industry access new high-value markets.”

The National Wine Trade Visit is a key initiative under the government’s 2024 election commitment to support Wine Tasmania’s market development program.

“At present, nearly 20 per cent of all wine sold in Tasmania is locally produced. With production forecast to quadruple by 2040, now is the time to position Tasmania as a global cool-climate wine leader,” Minister Barnett said.

“Currently, international sales account for about 5 per cent of Tasmanian wine – with a clear goal to grow that to 10-15 per cent by 2040. This week’s National Wine Trade Visit is a key step in that journey.”

Minister Barnett reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to working closely with industry to grow exports and drive economic development.

“Our government is delivering for Tasmania by working together with Wine Tasmania and the broader industry to create new jobs, new exports, and ensuring Tasmania’s wines are showcased alongside the best in the world.”

Wine Tasmania CEO Sheralee Davies, expressed gratitude for the government’s support and enthusiasm about the sector’s momentum.

“We appreciate the Tasmanian Government’s commitment to our wine industry,” Davies said.

“Ongoing collaboration is essential, and together we are driving meaningful growth and unlocking new market opportunities. This support is crucial as we expand our reach and establish Tasmania as a leading cool-climate wine region on the global stage.”

