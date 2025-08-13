Tasmanian winery teams up with football club

The Devil’s Corner cellar door. Image courtesy Devil’s Corner

This Friday, Tasmania Football Club will team up with east coast Tasmanian winery Devil’s Corner to host an event for Tasmania’s business community. The event, In the Devils Corner, marks the beginning of a new event series for the club.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with the Tasmania Devils AFL club—two bold names united by a shared spirit of resilience, passion, and place,” said Cameron MacFarlane, CEO of Brown Family Wine Group. “At Devil’s Corner, we’ve always believed in investing in Tasmania’s future, and this partnership is a natural extension of that commitment.

“As a sustainably certified winery rooted in the wild beauty of the east coast, we’re excited to stand alongside a team that represents the heart and ambition of this remarkable island. The future is bright for Tasmania, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.”

James Creak, general manager commercial and partnerships at Tasmania Football Club, said the collaboration was a natural fit.

“Devils Corner is a premium Tasmanian brand that is committed to investing in the future of Tasmania, something that rings very true for our football club.”

“Friday’s event is an opportunity for business leaders from across Tasmania to connect and gain insight into the behind-the-scenes work that is underway to build the Tasmania Football Club.

The event will feature Eddie McGuire, who will share his reflections on the club’s journey and the opportunities ahead. He will be joined by key Devils personnel, offering exclusive updates on the club’s development.

The event will be held at Ninja Stadium, kicking off at 12pm on Friday 15 August 2025.

