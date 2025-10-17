Tasmanian wine sector announces sustainability awards as 2025 environmental sustainability report released

Photo: Pooley Wines’ Butcher’s Hill vineyard in the Coal River Valley. Image courtesy Pooley Wines

At this week’s Tassie Wine Stars event, Pooley Wines in the Coal River Valley was announced as the 2025 VinØ (‘vin zero’) Program Champion and Eversley Vines in the Tamar Valley was awarded the 2025 VinØ Program’s Most Improved Producer.

Wine Tasmania’s viticulture and winemaking officer, Paul Smart, said that the tailored and voluntary VinØ Program helps the island’s wine producers produce high-quality wine without negative impacts on the environment or local communities.

“Tasmania launched its VinØ Program in 2015, and we have continued to see improved sustainability practices across participating wine businesses over the past decade as a result”, Smart said.

“The VinØ Program is a comprehensive but easy-to-use program, which helps wine businesses of all sizes move towards best practice. This year sees the highest aggregated score of the VinØ Program to date, reflecting the continuing improvement of participating wine businesses. The VinØ Program is tailored for Tasmanian wine businesses and aligns with our customer expectations around sustainability practices. It is reviewed and updated annually, with the 2026 program including new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics aligned to the Australian Agricultural Sustainability Framework.”

Viticulturalist for Pooley Wines in the Coal River Valley, Steve Ferguson, said it was the fourth time the business had been named VinØ Program Champion.

“Our results at Pooley Wines reflect the long-term dedication of the owners, John and Libby Pooley, to be one of the most sustainable wine producers in Tasmania. The support of general manager Tristan Jones, and the rest of the Pooley team have greatly contributed to our success in this area. To have now won the VinØ Program Champion award four times is very satisfying”, he said.

Shelley and Matthew Grant, owners of Eversley Vines in the Tamar Valley, were on hand to collect the 2025 VinØ Program Most Improved Producer Award.

“We are so honoured to receive the VinØ Most Improved Producer Award. As a small-scale producer focused on a regenerative approach to vineyard management, we have found the VinØ framework to be invaluable in identifying opportunities for change, measuring progress and shaping our practices to ensure continual improvement. This recognition belongs to everyone who puts their hands and hearts into this humble vineyard and celebrates a Tasmanian wine community which is united by sustainability, quality, and excellence.” said Shelley.

The full 2025 VinØ Program Report is available to download here.

An overview of the VinØ Program is available here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!