Tasmania invests in wine leadership training

The 2025 I-LEAD Tassie wine program participants. Photo: Melanie Kate Creative

The Tasmanian wine sector has welcomed 14 graduates of its inaugural I-LEAD Tassie Wine Program. Delivered by Wine Tasmania in partnership with Tasmanian Leaders, the program was supported by the Tasmanian Government, following a similar program in 2023, Next Crop Tasmania.

The 2025 participants represented a wide range of wine businesses, from Pipers River to the Huon Valley, across viticultural, winemaking, management, cellar door and marketing roles. The program was tailored to the Tasmanian wine sector and supported personal, professional and sector-wide leadership and management skills.

Paul Smart, Wine Tasmania’s viticulture and winemaking officer said that investing in leadership training for wine producer representatives is of great benefit to the future of the state’s wine sector.

“With the expertise of Tasmanian Leaders, we are pleased to continue supporting leadership skills and knowledge in the Tasmanian wine community through the I-LEAD Tassie Wine Program. The program content was designed specifically for the wine sector, addressing real life opportunities and challenges. Participants have graduated the program with confidence to help their career growth, their business success and wine sector leadership”, he said.

Participant Peter Macauley from Handpicked Wines in the Pipers River said the program challenged what he traditionally viewed as leadership.

“Developing skills from the ground up, through mindset education, has enabled me to assess myself more effectively as a leader. The course was broad ranging and it’s wonderful to interact with peers of such diverse backgrounds—you learn just as much from your fellow participants. The program’s focus on mental resilience and understanding different personality types will only lead to more courageous and empathetic leaders within our Tasmanian wine industry.”

Karen Stewart, another of this year’s participants, from Calendon Estate in the Coal River Valley, said the course motivated participants to improve personally and professionally.

“Participating in the course was an invaluable opportunity for our young business to learn and grow, not only through the course materials and activities but also through the relationships formed with the other participants,” said Stewart. “You are asked to reflect, to analyse and dissect, to ponder and plan. It’s hard to carve out time in a busy schedule, but this course was worth it.”

The participants of the 2025 program are: Will Adkins (Westella Vineyard), Felipe Bustamente (Josef Chromy Wines), Justin Folloso (Calendon Estate), Grainne Greenhill (Gala Estate), Kate Hill (Kate Hill Wines), Katie Kenney (Dalness Estate), Gilli Lipscombe (Sailor Seeks Horse), Peter Macauley (Handpicked Wines/House of Arras), Linda Morice (Sinapius Vineyard), Matthew Pooley (Pooley Wines), Yael Sandler (Josef Chromy Wines), Jake Sheedy (Sisu Wines), Karen Stewart (Calendon Estate) and Ian White (Clover Hill Wines).

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!