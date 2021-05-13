Tamburlaine Organic Wines release ‘True Earth Collective’ range with Jamie Durie

Tamburlaine Organic Wines (Tamburlaine) says it is pleased to announce an innovative collaboration with Jamie Durie to create a small batch of wines called ‘True Earth Collective’, set to do a whole lot of good.

The producer said, as is the Tamburlaine way, that the very limited, quality releases are from organically certified vineyards, but these wines also come with extra benefits.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jamie and Planet Ark on a project that is so synergistic with our values,” said Mark Davidson, Tamburlaine’s Chief Winemaker.

“Tamburlaine has prioritised organic and regenerative farming practices across our vineyards for over two decades now. We’re staunch believers that it’s the way forward for winemaking and more broadly for agriculture in Australia,” Mark said.

“I am passionate about the need to honour and heal our land,” said Jamie Durie.

“This collaboration with Tamburlaine was born through the mutual respect for land and how it’s managed. We are tremendously excited to see this project from conception through to completion. I’ve been an ambassador for National Tree Day since 1999 and worked with Planet Ark on environmental initiatives for over 27 years,” said Durie.

For every bottle of True Earth purchased, consumers are also donating $2 to Planet Ark’s National Tree Day, supporting their efforts to plant over one million new trees, shrubs and grasses each year.

In addition, the project integrates two exciting new Australian-born technologies. Each bottle is uniquely ‘fingerprinted’ with Laava Smart Fingerprint® technology and after scanning, consumers can explore the wine back-story and connect with Upstreet®, a micro-investment platform. Customers who sign up to Upstreet will receive $4 per bottle in fractional shares of a sustainability Exchange Traded Fund (ASX:FAIR).

There are 3 wines in the collection: Wild Chardonnay, Malbec Shiraz and Cabernet Shiraz, each selected from organic vineyards across Orange and Canowindra in Central West New South Wales. True Earth Collective wines will be available for purchase exclusively online and through Tamburlaine Cellar Doors for as long as they last.

