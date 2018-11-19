Sydney Royal President’s Agricultural Medal finalists unveiled

After more than 3000 entries and over half a year of competition, the search for the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Annual President’s Medal is down to six outstanding finalists from across Australia.

The President’s Medal is the ultimate award in agricultural excellence and innovation.

It is unique in that the Medal is not awarded solely on taste. The Medal recognises a business’ overall, social, environmental and commercial integrity credentials through the entire production cycle from ‘gate to plate’, the ‘Triple Bottom Line’.

Judges examine the commercial success, environmental integrity and social involvement of the business behind the product.

The President’s Medal is a celebration of truly inspirational agricultural producers.

The 13th Annual President’s Medal finalists are;

Meredith Dairy – Marinated Feta, Sheep Goat Blend

A family enterprise from Meredith, Victoria and the town’s biggest private employer,

Meredith Dairy has a strong focus on local community development and agricultural innovation within the dairy industry.

Alongside producing highly regarded products, Meredith Dairy is constantly looking into sustainable farming practices and innovative manufacturing such as using liquid nitrogen to cool its cheese.

Accolade Wines, House of Arras – 2008 Grand Vintage

House of Arras began in 1995 as a producer of fine sparkling wine out of Tasmania. Since then then the company has continued to flourish and make its mark on the industry worldwide, particularly through its sustainability methods.

To ensure the longevity of the business and support local farmers, House of Arras has developed and implemented ‘safe grape programs’ for its products and producers, ensuring appropriate agricultural practices and chemical use. House of Arras also looks to build its community by supporting local organisations and engaging in local partnerships.

Two Rivers Wines – 2013 Stones Throw Semillon

Starting out 30 years ago in the Hunter Valley as a supplying of fruit to winemakers, the decision was made in the 2000’s to transform the company into a fully integrated winemaking concern. A multiple Trophy winner at the 2018 KPMG Sydney Royal Wine Show for its Semillon.

Staunch advocates of sustainable environmental and agricultural practices, Twin Rivers Wines is proud of its role in the Hunter Valley being declared a Critical Industry Cluster for viticulture.

Tathra Oysters – Nelson Lake Premium Grade Oysters

Famous for its multi-award winning Sydney Rock Oysters, Tathra Oysters is also a former President’s Medal finalist along with Meredith Dairy and House of Arras.

Tathra Oysters, based on the Nelson Lake Estuary on the NSW South Coast proudly boasts a perfect 64 medals from 64 entries in the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show since oysters were first judged in competition in 2001.

Staple Bread – Staple Classic Sourdough

Staple Bread is a ‘paddock to plate’ Sydney-based producer (Seaforth).

The company prides itself on utilising local and ethical supplies to make all its products, ensuring quality and sustainability for local agriculture.

Staple bread rotates produce based on season to ensure support of local farmers.

NH Foods Australia – Manning Valley Naturally Beef

NH Foods is one of Australia’s largest beef producers and the largest non-government employer in the Manning Valley on the NSW Mid-North Coast.

As a global supplier, NH foods aims to showcase regional Australian produce to the rest of the world and maintain ‘traceability’ of its products.

The President’s Medal winner is announced at a gala dinner during the Sydney Royal Easter Show and follows an exhaustive on-site audit by judges studying the business’ financial viability as well as its environmentally sustainable practices.

The 12th Annual President Medal winner was Sydney’s Brasserie Bread.