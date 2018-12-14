Sweet wine tasting

“Do you have anything sweet? I only drink sweet wines”

If you’ve ever been asked that at your cellar door and you do make a sweet wine then the Wine & Viticulture Journal would like to hear from you.

For its next tasting, the Wine & Viticulture Journal will be focusing on this style of wine, irrespective of the variety, with the aim of finding the best sweet wines on offer – not fully botrytised dessert wines but rather the off-dry and semi-sweet examples that so many punters love.

We’d also love to hear your stories about why you made the wine – was it the winemaker’s choice or driven by customer demands?

Producers interested in entering a wine in the tasting are asked to first register their interest with tasting coordinator Rhys Howlett (r.howlett@winetitles.com.au) by no later than next Friday (21 December).

Samples for the tasting will need to be received by no later than Friday 11 January.

The results of the tasting will be published in the Autumn ’19 issue of the Wine & Viticulture Journal.

To subscribe to the Wine & Viticulture Journal click here.