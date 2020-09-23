Surging Australian wine exports

Australia’s AUD2.84 billion wine export sector has recently gone live with a new SaaS licensing and approval system powered by Accela technology that will help regulate the wine export process for the burgeoning Australian wine sector.

The new Wine Australia Licensing and Approval System (WALAS) is projected to process more than 200,000 transactions from more than 3,000 wine exporters from around Australia each year.

The system provides end-to-end processing and allows exporters to apply online for licenses and certificates, with greater control of their applications, including review and payment online in real-time and 24/7 access.

“Our team at Accela is excited about this groundbreaking effort to support Wine Australia’s transition of essential workflows online, promote efficiency gains, and regulate a critical market for Australia’s economic growth,” said Khaled Jaouni, international managing director at Accela.

“Our collaboration with DWS in the Australian market demonstrates the collective power of our best-in-class solutions to help agencies at the federal, state, and local levels better serve their citizens and deliver results, and marks a significant milestone in Accela’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region as our longest-running international operation of over a decade.”

Jaouni says Wine Australia’s implementation of Accela’s cloud technology reflects the scalability of the govtech leader’s solutions within emerging, non-traditional areas of regulation to serve thousands of end customers.

“Wine Australia’s new system to manage the country’s growing number of wine exports reflects our commitment to employing modern digital tools to better serve our grape and wine community,” said Andreas Clark, CEO at Wine Australia.

“Our new Licensing and Approval System will help deliver enhanced services to our sector and help provide critical infrastructure to keep Australian wine flowing to our international markets.”

The project marks Accela’s first joint execution with strategic partner DWS Limited (DWS), one of the region’s leading providers of project management services, and Accela’s second Microsoft Azure-hosted implementation in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Australia continues to be a worldwide leader in leveraging modern technology with its focus on SaaS-solutions, and this new system matches the country’s innovation,” said Stuart Whipp, DWS CFO and head of M&A.

“We are excited about the execution of our first project in partnership with Accela, which brings together our market-leading project management capabilities with their cutting-edge technology to provide maximum impact at the federal level.”

