Support released for small businesses affected by drought in South Australia

Small businesses in South Australia’s drought-affected regions can now access additional business support and financial counselling under the SA Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package.

“Our small businesses are the backbone of regional communities. The impact of the drought has affected them too, with many facing tighter budgets, rising costs and supply chain disruptions,” said Andrea Michaels, Minister for Small and Family Business in South Australia.

“This much-needed support will provide essential financial counselling, mentoring and business coaching to help business owners build their skills, improve their resilience and make informed decisions to navigate challenges and plan for the future.”

$1.5 million has been allocated to seven local Regional Development Australia (RDA) offices to deliver a drought-specific Small Business Fundamentals program, and to Rural Business Support to provide up to 30 hours of free, confidential financial counselling.

The RDAs delivering the business fundamentals programs to drought-affected businesses include:

RDA Limestone Coast

RDA Yorke and Mid North

RDA Far North

RDA Barossa, Gawler, Light and Adelaide Plains

RDA Murraylands Riverland

RDA Adelaide Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island

RDA Eyre Peninsula.

The Small Business Fundamentals program, an initiative within South Australia’s Small Business Strategy 2023-2030, has supported more than 4,400 small businesses owners over two years.

Drought-affected small businesses participating in the program will be offered mentoring, practical advice and workshops on financial resilience, cashflow management, drought plan preparation, emerging technologies to improve farm efficiency, marketing and customer retention, succession planning, and managing supply chain disruption and business adaptation.

More information about drought support programs available to small and family businesses, can be found here.

Learn more about the State Government’s $73 million Drought Support Package here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!