Suppliers take the stage at the 2022 IMPACT Awards

Photo Harrison Davies

Companies from across the wine industry supply chain gathered at Adelaide Oval to celebrate the Wine Industry IMPACT Awards, hosted by the Wine Industry Suppliers Association (WISA).

The awards aimed to celebrate companies within the industry that were driving innovation and improving the industry as a whole.

“We have been thrilled to see the diversity of entries, for segments across the wine sector,” WISA Executive Office Shirley Fraser said.

“It was a challenging time after COVID, with business in full travel mode, managing restricted staffing and increased workloads.

“The effort taken by members entering was duly appreciated. With emphasis on efficiency and optimising grape and wine production and sales, the highlight has been the sustainability focus common throughout many submissions.”

Panels judged awards based on themes of sustainability, packaging, viticulture, winemaking and engineering.

Over 400 stakeholders and representatives from across the industry attended the event and celebrated the year that had been.

“The opportunity to showcase projects for how our members have made impact to the sector is a key element of the awards, beyond being a winner or finalist,” WISA Chair Jason Amos said.

AWARDS AND WINNERS

WINE INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARDS 2022

FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Blue H2O

WINE INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARDS 2022

FOR PACKAGING & DESIGN

Orora

WINE INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARDS 2022

FOR WINE MARKETING & TOURISM

TradeWindow

WINE INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARDS 2022

FOR WINEMAKING & OENOLOGY

Seguin Moreau Aust

WINE INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARDS 2022

FOR ENGINEERING & EQUIPMENT

PTI Pacific

WINE INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARDS 2022

FOR AGTECH & DIGITAL

AirborneLogic

WINE INDUSTRY IMPACT AWARDS 2022

FOR VITICULTURE & GRAPEGROWING

Aussie Wine Group

