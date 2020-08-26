Summit addresses hot topics for growers in 2020

Today, Australian Grape & Wine (AGW) hosted the inaugural Wine Industry Grower Summit, an online event that attracted hundreds of winemakers and growers from around Australia.

The summit provided a forum for participants to engage with experts in their field as they discussed issues important to Australian producers, including water management, varieties and market trends, marketing a business to be a supplier of choice, succession planning and strategic planning for a business in 2020 and beyond – from a grower’s perspective.

AGW chief executive Tony Battaglene said, “The Summit was a great opportunity to raise and discuss issues that are not only important to growers, but important to all Australian producers, and we were thrilled to provide this opportunity for everyone involved”.

A recording of the Summit will be available on the Australian Grape & Wine website at the conclusion of the event here.

