Successful re-start of ProWein 2022

Photo: Messe Düsseldorf, Constanze Tillmann

ProWein 2022 has made a comeback in 2022 after the pandemic-induced compulsory break.

The atmosphere in the 13 exhibition halls was extremely positive over the three days of the event, and many attendees reportedly said the in-person format with personal exchange, live tastings and a comprehensive programme of expert events was second to none.

“Due to the COVID peak in the first quarter of the year we had to postpone all our spring trade fairs to May and June and/or call them off completely, as was the case with boot,” explains Erhard Wienkamp, Managing Director at Messe Düsseldorf.

“At this juncture we would like to explicitly thank our exhibitors and visitors for endorsing the postponement to May and for backing ProWein.

“Obviously, their commitment has paid off – because there are numerous concluded business deals reported by exhibitors.”

ProWein’s special characteristic is its extremely broad international coverage on both the supply and demand sides.

“ProWein is the only international trade fair that covers the complete world market,” said Michael Degen, Executive Director Messe Düsseldorf.

“Correspondingly international are the visitors: two thirds of the 38,000 professionals from specialist retail, food retail and hospitality who travelled to ProWein to Düsseldorf, come from abroad.

“Add to this the extremely high decision-making competence of visitors: also two thirds of the wine and spirits professionals attending are involved in the business deals in a decision-making capacity.”

The relevance of the in-person format is also emphasised by the German Wine Institute (DWI) as a conceptual sponsor.

“After the three year absence the German exhibitors were happy to have personal conversations with their customers again,” said Monika Reule, managing director at DWI.

“Their presentations naturally focused on the 2021 vintage white wines, which were received very well by both German and international wine experts thanks to their freshness and crispness.

“Not least the new hall concept has contributed to more time and calmness for talks with customers and made for a very professional atmosphere overall. At the same time, the quality of international trade visitors, who hailed predominantly from the European region, was highly praised.”

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!