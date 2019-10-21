Startups chosen for South Australian-first wine tourism technology accelerator

The first seven wine and tourism tech start-ups have been announced as part of an accelerator program aimed at of making South Australia the global hub for grape and wine tech businesses.

Funded by the South Australian Government, ‘FOMENT – SA’s Wine and Tourism Tech Revolution’ will be run out of the Tonsley Innovation Hub in the southern suburbs of Adelaide, and is a collaboration between Hydra Consulting, Flinders University’s New Venture Institute and Wine Industry Suppliers Australia (WISA).

The seven successful businsess from across Australia were announced last night at the Wine Industry IMPACT Awards in Adelaide.

They are:

ZionTech: This ‘Grape to Glass’ platform uses blockchain to track the history of the grape through to its transformation into a bottle of wine.

ROVER Journey: A Chinese micro-influencer marketplace, helping Australian businesses reach Chinese consumers by engaging local brand advocates.

Twenty Five Doors: This team partners with cellar doors for better wine tourism experiences using a digital map and marketplace to help them connect with qualified consumers.

Dionysus: A journaling app that helps wine festival goers purchase the bottles they tried, and loved, once they’re home.

Taglog: An integrated platform with field devices for data logging, capturing the work process as it occurs, including a time and GPS stamp.

Consilium/GAIA: A cloud-based, automated solution for vineyard identification and mapping at any scale.

Cellr: Cellr is a connected packaging solution for anti-counterfeit and direct-to-consumer marketing in the wine, spirits and beverage industries.