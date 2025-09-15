Standout of show: Grenache cements its reputation at Barossa Wine Show

Attendees of the Barossa Wine Show Awards Presentation Lunch on Friday last week. Image courtesy John Krüger

Seppeltsfield Wines has been awarded Best Barossa Wine for its 2024 Barossa Grenache at the 2025 Barossa Wine Show Awards Presentation Lunch, held on Friday 12 September at the 1920 Vintage Cellar on Seppeltsfield Estate.

The Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Barossa Grenache was a standout of the show, also taking home Best Grenache and Best Red Wine, further cementing Grenache’s reputation as one of Barossa’s defining varietals. Other major winners included Hentley Farm, whose 2024 Shiraz claimed both Best Shiraz Trophy and Best 2024 Shiraz; and Leo Buring, with their 2025 Leonay Riesling taking out Best 2025 Riesling, Best White Wine, and Best Single Vineyard Wine (Viticulturist: Angus Davidson).

Historic new trophy for Centenarian Vineyards

A historic highlight of the 2025 show was the presentation of the inaugural Centenarian Vineyard Wine Trophy, recognising wines made from vines 100 years or older. The honour went to Saltram Wine Estates for their 2025 Winemakers Selection Semillon crafted from vines tended by vigneron Jordan Zerk. Barossa Wine Show committee chair, Tim Pelquest-Hunt, said the new trophy was a milestone moment for the region.

“The Barossa Wine Show goes beyond medals, trophies and accolades. It is about setting higher standards, celebrating innovation and honouring our history. With 733 entries this year, the strength of participation shows the deep commitment of Barossa producers. We are especially proud to have launched the new Centenarian Vineyard Wine Trophy, recognising vines that have survived droughts, wars and recessions. These rare survivors of history remind us that we are contributing to something far bigger than ourselves. This year’s show has been a tremendous success, a true celebration of the Barossa’s enduring spirit, heritage and future ambition.”

Adam Wadewitz, chair of judges, described this year’s standout wines as “a real triumph”.

“The whites have been exceptional over the past few years and it was great to see them shine again, with Riesling showing incredible strength,” said Wadewitz. “Alongside that, Grenache continues to be in a really compelling position – as strong as I’ve ever seen it in the region. It’s super exciting to see these varieties not only holding their ground but leading the way.”

2025 TROPHY WINNERS

BEST 2025 RIESLING

The Vinarchy L Hugo & Colin Gramp Memorial Trophy

Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited Leo Buring 2025 Leonay Riesling

BEST 2024 OR OLDER RIESLING

The Vintners Bar & Grill Trophy

Vickery 2024 Reserve Eden Valley Riesling

BEST SEMILLON

The Hahn Corporation Trophy

Saltram 2025 Winemakers Selection Semillon

BEST CHARDONNAY

The Saury Trophy

St Hugo 2024 Eden Valley Chardonnay

BEST WHITE WINE – OTHER VARIETIES OR BLENDS

The Pellenc Australia Trophy

Schwarz Wine Co. 2024 Meta Grenache Blanc

BEST ROSÉ

The Sanector Trophy

Corryton Burge 2025 Grenache Rosé

BEST SWEET OR SPARKLING WINE

The Ultra Labels Trophy

Langmeil Winery Barossa NV Stelle Nere Sparkling Shiraz

BEST FORTIFIED WINE

The Vaf Memstar Trophy

Grant Burge 20YO Tawny NV

BEST RED WINE – OTHER VARIETIES

The Jbg Architects Trophy

Bosward Wines 2024 Touriga

BEST RED WINE – OTHER BLENDS

The Fermentis Trophy

Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Touriga Tinta Amarela

BEST MATARO/MOURVÈDRE

The Riedel Trophy

Henschke 2024 The Bootmaker Mataro

BEST SHIRAZ AND CABERNET BLEND

The A Stiller Coopers Trophy

Grant Burge Nebu 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz

BEST GRENACHE

The Vinpac International Trophy

Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Barossa Grenache

BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON

The Barossa Enterprises Trophy

Grant Burge 2021 Shadrach Cabernet Sauvignon

BEST GRENACHE, SHIRAZ AND/OR MOURVEDRE DOMINANT BLEND

The Bob Mclean Memorial Trophy Sponsored by Lallemand Australia

Small Victories 2024 Grenache Mataro

BEST MUSEUM RED WINE

The Classic Auto Barossa Trophy

Yalumba 2019 The Octavius Shiraz

BEST 2024 SHIRAZ

The Rod Schubert Trophy

Hentley Farm 2024 Shiraz

BEST 2023 SHIRAZ

The Tanunda House Trophy

Henschke 2023 Tappa Pass Shiraz

BEST 2022 OR OLDER SHIRAZ

The Greenock Trophy

St Hugo 2022 Single Vineyard “Fabal” Shiraz

BEST 2025 DRY RED WINE

The Laffort Australia Trophy

Seppeltsfield Wines 2025 Barossa Touriga

BEST SHIRAZ TROPHY

The Ap John Coopers Trophy

Hentley Farm 2024 Shiraz

THE CHAIR’S SELECTION FOR THE BAROSSA CELLAR

The Barons Of Barossa Trophy

Leo Buring 2022 Leonay Maturation Release Riesling

BEST WHITE WINE OF PROVENANCE

The Peter Lehmann Perpetual Trophy Sponsored by Casella Family Brands

Brothers at War 2015, 2018, 2025 Nothing in Common Riesling

BEST RED WINE OF PROVENANCE

The Peter Lehmann Perpetual Trophy Sponsored by Casella Family Brands

Saltram Wine Estates 2010, 2016, 2023 Mamre Brook Cabernet Sauvignon

BEST WHITE WINE

The Barossa Valley Toyota Trophy

Leo Buring 2025 Leonay Riesling

BEST RED WINE

The Seguin Moreau Trophy

Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Barossa Grenache

BEST SINGLE VINEYARD WINE

The Burge Barossa Trophy

Leo Buring 2025 Leonay Riesling

Viticulturist: Angus Davidson

BEST CENTENARIAN VINEYARD WINE

The Australian Ark Foundation Trophy

Saltram 2025 Winemakers Selection Semillon

Vigneron: Jordan Zerk

BEST SMALL SIZED WINERY

The Cooperages 1912 Australia Trophy

Precious Little

BEST MEDIUM SIZED WINERY

The Multi-Color Corporation Trophy

Kaesler Wines

BEST LARGE SIZED WINERY

The Ccl Label Trophy

Hill-Smith Family Estates

BEST BAROSSA WINE

Barossa Australia Trophy

Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Barossa Grenache

