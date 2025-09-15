Standout of show: Grenache cements its reputation at Barossa Wine Show

Attendees of the Barossa Wine Show Awards Presentation Lunch on Friday last week. Image courtesy John Krüger
Seppeltsfield Wines has been awarded Best Barossa Wine for its 2024 Barossa Grenache at the 2025 Barossa Wine Show Awards Presentation Lunch, held on Friday 12 September at the 1920 Vintage Cellar on Seppeltsfield Estate.
The Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Barossa Grenache was a standout of the show, also taking home Best Grenache and Best Red Wine, further cementing Grenache’s reputation as one of Barossa’s defining varietals. Other major winners included Hentley Farm, whose 2024 Shiraz claimed both Best Shiraz Trophy and Best 2024 Shiraz; and Leo Buring, with their 2025 Leonay Riesling taking out Best 2025 Riesling, Best White Wine, and Best Single Vineyard Wine (Viticulturist: Angus Davidson).
Historic new trophy for Centenarian Vineyards
A historic highlight of the 2025 show was the presentation of the inaugural Centenarian Vineyard Wine Trophy, recognising wines made from vines 100 years or older. The honour went to Saltram Wine Estates for their 2025 Winemakers Selection Semillon crafted from vines tended by vigneron Jordan Zerk. Barossa Wine Show committee chair, Tim Pelquest-Hunt, said the new trophy was a milestone moment for the region.
“The Barossa Wine Show goes beyond medals, trophies and accolades. It is about setting higher standards, celebrating innovation and honouring our history. With 733 entries this year, the strength of participation shows the deep commitment of Barossa producers. We are especially proud to have launched the new Centenarian Vineyard Wine Trophy, recognising vines that have survived droughts, wars and recessions. These rare survivors of history remind us that we are contributing to something far bigger than ourselves. This year’s show has been a tremendous success, a true celebration of the Barossa’s enduring spirit, heritage and future ambition.”
Adam Wadewitz, chair of judges, described this year’s standout wines as “a real triumph”.
“The whites have been exceptional over the past few years and it was great to see them shine again, with Riesling showing incredible strength,” said Wadewitz. “Alongside that, Grenache continues to be in a really compelling position – as strong as I’ve ever seen it in the region. It’s super exciting to see these varieties not only holding their ground but leading the way.”
2025 TROPHY WINNERS
BEST 2025 RIESLING
The Vinarchy L Hugo & Colin Gramp Memorial Trophy
Treasury Wine Estates Vintners Limited Leo Buring 2025 Leonay Riesling
BEST 2024 OR OLDER RIESLING
The Vintners Bar & Grill Trophy
Vickery 2024 Reserve Eden Valley Riesling
BEST SEMILLON
The Hahn Corporation Trophy
Saltram 2025 Winemakers Selection Semillon
BEST CHARDONNAY
The Saury Trophy
St Hugo 2024 Eden Valley Chardonnay
BEST WHITE WINE – OTHER VARIETIES OR BLENDS
The Pellenc Australia Trophy
Schwarz Wine Co. 2024 Meta Grenache Blanc
BEST ROSÉ
The Sanector Trophy
Corryton Burge 2025 Grenache Rosé
BEST SWEET OR SPARKLING WINE
The Ultra Labels Trophy
Langmeil Winery Barossa NV Stelle Nere Sparkling Shiraz
BEST FORTIFIED WINE
The Vaf Memstar Trophy
Grant Burge 20YO Tawny NV
BEST RED WINE – OTHER VARIETIES
The Jbg Architects Trophy
Bosward Wines 2024 Touriga
BEST RED WINE – OTHER BLENDS
The Fermentis Trophy
Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Touriga Tinta Amarela
BEST MATARO/MOURVÈDRE
The Riedel Trophy
Henschke 2024 The Bootmaker Mataro
BEST SHIRAZ AND CABERNET BLEND
The A Stiller Coopers Trophy
Grant Burge Nebu 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz
BEST GRENACHE
The Vinpac International Trophy
Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Barossa Grenache
BEST CABERNET SAUVIGNON
The Barossa Enterprises Trophy
Grant Burge 2021 Shadrach Cabernet Sauvignon
BEST GRENACHE, SHIRAZ AND/OR MOURVEDRE DOMINANT BLEND
The Bob Mclean Memorial Trophy Sponsored by Lallemand Australia
Small Victories 2024 Grenache Mataro
BEST MUSEUM RED WINE
The Classic Auto Barossa Trophy
Yalumba 2019 The Octavius Shiraz
BEST 2024 SHIRAZ
The Rod Schubert Trophy
Hentley Farm 2024 Shiraz
BEST 2023 SHIRAZ
The Tanunda House Trophy
Henschke 2023 Tappa Pass Shiraz
BEST 2022 OR OLDER SHIRAZ
The Greenock Trophy
St Hugo 2022 Single Vineyard “Fabal” Shiraz
BEST 2025 DRY RED WINE
The Laffort Australia Trophy
Seppeltsfield Wines 2025 Barossa Touriga
BEST SHIRAZ TROPHY
The Ap John Coopers Trophy
Hentley Farm 2024 Shiraz
THE CHAIR’S SELECTION FOR THE BAROSSA CELLAR
The Barons Of Barossa Trophy
Leo Buring 2022 Leonay Maturation Release Riesling
BEST WHITE WINE OF PROVENANCE
The Peter Lehmann Perpetual Trophy Sponsored by Casella Family Brands
Brothers at War 2015, 2018, 2025 Nothing in Common Riesling
BEST RED WINE OF PROVENANCE
The Peter Lehmann Perpetual Trophy Sponsored by Casella Family Brands
Saltram Wine Estates 2010, 2016, 2023 Mamre Brook Cabernet Sauvignon
BEST WHITE WINE
The Barossa Valley Toyota Trophy
Leo Buring 2025 Leonay Riesling
BEST RED WINE
The Seguin Moreau Trophy
Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Barossa Grenache
BEST SINGLE VINEYARD WINE
The Burge Barossa Trophy
Leo Buring 2025 Leonay Riesling
Viticulturist: Angus Davidson
BEST CENTENARIAN VINEYARD WINE
The Australian Ark Foundation Trophy
Saltram 2025 Winemakers Selection Semillon
Vigneron: Jordan Zerk
BEST SMALL SIZED WINERY
The Cooperages 1912 Australia Trophy
Precious Little
BEST MEDIUM SIZED WINERY
The Multi-Color Corporation Trophy
Kaesler Wines
BEST LARGE SIZED WINERY
The Ccl Label Trophy
Hill-Smith Family Estates
BEST BAROSSA WINE
Barossa Australia Trophy
Seppeltsfield Wines 2024 Barossa Grenache
