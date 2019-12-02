Speakers wanted

Wine Communicators of Australia are calling for speakers and partners for the Wine Communicators China-Australia Wine Marketing Summit 2020.

Mainland China continues to be an important market for the Australian Wine Sector. Off the back of the success of the 2019 Summit, Wine Communicators of Australia (WCA) will be hosting the 2020 China-Australia Wine Marketing Summit where you will hear from leading China experts, 6 May 2020.

Leading into 2020 and beyond how are you, your team and organisation going to take advantage of this exciting market.

This Summit is designed to help both new and well-established wine exporters carve out their marketing plans for growth in this exciting Chinese consumer market.

WCA are seeking expressions of interest from speakers and event partners.

This event is designed to bring together thought leaders and industry experts who will provide attendees with the latest insights and knowledge required to grow in the Chinese wine market. Suggested topic areas include:

Insights and Trends in the Wine Marketing and Communications Space

Creating Exceptional Connections with Chinese Consumers

Latest Tech Trends – Shaping how we communicate with the Chinese Consumer

China Wine Tourism

Early bird tickets are now on sale for this important conference and can be found on the WCA website:

https://winecommunicators.com.au/event/china-australia-wine-marketing-summit-2020/

If you are interested in becoming a speaker or event partner, please contact: