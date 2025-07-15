“Simply no substitute”: why you don’t want to miss WineTech

Image courtesy WineTech

One of the wine industry’s biggest events is back, and there’s never been a better time to be a part of it. WineTech 2025 (which runs from 21 – 23 July, 2025 at the Adelaide Convention Centre) will bring together the wine community for three days of innovation, insight and real-world solutions.

Co-located with the 19th Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC), WineTech is something of a national meeting place for those in the industry. From grape to glass, every stage of the winemaking journey is represented, making it relevant for producers, growers, engineers, decision-makers and industry pioneers.

This year’s event delivers:

Free expert-led FloorTalks tackling the issues that matter: automation, climate tech, workforce challenges, export strategy and more.

tackling the issues that matter: automation, climate tech, workforce challenges, export strategy and more. Hands-on access to game-changing technology . Try it, test it out to see if it is relevant for your business.

. Try it, test it out to see if it is relevant for your business. Direct contact with the people behind the products , not just sales reps, but senior execs, tech designers and innovators ready to talk shop.

, not just sales reps, but senior execs, tech designers and innovators ready to talk shop. Face-to-face connection with peers, competitors and collaborators across every corner of the industry.

“There’s simply no substitute for being here in person,” said WineTech organiser Gary FitzRoy. “You’ll get answers, ideas and advice you won’t find online or in brochures and you’ll walk away better equipped for the challenges ahead.”

WineTech 2025 showcases over 160 exhibitors, many of whom are leading innovation across various facets of the Australian wine industry. From sustainable viticulture to advanced winemaking technologies and smart packaging, here are some of the innovative organisations to look out for at the event:

Eco-Road Hero – Driving Sustainability with Smart Water Stewardship and Carbon Sequestering. Their mission is to make unsealed roads safer, cleaner, and easier to maintain. And make soils healthier, for a sustainable future.

Flavourtech – Flavourtech pioneered dealcoholisation technology nearly 40 years ago with their flagship Spinning Cone Column (SCC) technology now considered the technology of choice for alcohol removal from wine.

Bouchard Cooperages – One of the oldest and most experienced international brokers of premium French, Hungarian and American barrels, casks, tanks, alternatives and Italian eggs and amphorae made of cocciopesto, concrete and terracotta.

SWAN Systems –A global leader in irrigation technology optimisation, their technology integrates, upgrades, and enables the strategic touchpoints between business and agronomy, helping you make the most out of every drop of water for your land, crop, and bottom line.

A full list of exhibitors can be found here: https://winetech.com.au/2025-exhibiting-companies/

WineTech only happens once every three years, making this is a rare opportunity for all those involved in the wine industry to connect and learn.

For more details, visit: www.winetech.com.au

