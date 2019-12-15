Silver for PINK in 2019 Harpers Design Awards

Brand new wine, PINK Pinot by Marlborough wine producer Lawson’s Dry Hills, has been awarded a silver at the Harper’s Design Awards 2019.

The label was designed by Jason Petersen of Gusto Design, Nelson.

According to Harpers, the look and design of product packaging has never been more important in demonstrating brand values and giving cues to the quality of the liquid inside.

In October, a panel of designers and key on and off trade buyers were brought together to assess all the entries and deliver their expert opinion on which products have proven themselves worthy of a medal place and deserve to be category champions 2019.

One of the judge’s commented on PINK, “Unique for wine and works well for rosé as well as price. Simple, unique, effective”.

Commenting on the result, Petersen said, “It was fun and exciting to do something so different within the wine category and good to work with a producer willing to break the mould”.