Sign of the vines: University vineyard adapts to changing climate and evolving industry

By Meg Riley

Vines at the University of Adelaide’s Waite Campus vineyard will be pulled out to make way for different clones and varieties, in a redevelopment that will help the university adapt to the changing climate and prepare its students for the evolving industry.

The original vines were planted in the early ’90s, and now at roughly 37 years-old, some are showing signs of Eutypa dieback and a decline in productivity, especially in the face of Adelaide’s warm weather.

Redeveloping the vineyard will give the educators a chance not only to select more climate-suited varieties, but to ensure they are grouped together intuitively, with similar ripening patterns and spray requirements, making the viticulturist’s job somewhat easier.

For Benjamin Pike, vineyard manager at the University of Adelaide, the redevelopment is an exciting opportunity to redesign a vineyard with the knowledge of its weak points and a vision for the future.

Virus-affected or underperforming vines will be removed and replaced with different clones of the same variety, or with new varieties all together. The development is planned to take place in installations over the next five years, with the full extent of new plantings still to be finalised.

“One of the things that we will be doing when we’re shortlisting our varieties is making sure we understand the morphological idiosyncrasies of the vines, and when all of those developmental dates will coincide,” explained Pike, “so that we’re actually planting varieties in rows of three or four that all go into budburst at similar dates, hit flowering at similar times and [are ready for] harvest.

“The reason why we’re particularly concentrating on that is that in its previous configuration, we have real fruit salad blocks. We might have Cabernet next to Merlot, next to Riesling, next to Sauvy, next to Chardonnay. And so that makes targeting fungicide applications in particular really problematic. If we just want to spray the early-bursting varieties while everything else is still a week or two behind, then we can just spray those rows and do them all at once in one patch.”

There are two sites at the Waite Campus: the Alverstoke vineyard, which was the original orchard area for the campus, and the Coombe vineyard, which was planted in the ’90s when the Roseworthy Agricultural College merged with the University of Adelaide.

The Coombe vineyard was extended with additional rows of Shiraz, Mataro and Grenache added approximately seven years ago. Some sections of the original vines have been affected by disease leading to low productivity, and with the Australian wine industry adapting to changes in climate and tastes, there was good reason to consider replanting the university’s sites.

“We needed to rework some of it because of the Eutypa,” said Paul Grbin, head winemaker at the University of Adelaide, “but why not take the opportunity to think about what’s happening in the future in terms of grape varieties?”

“We’re a warm site,” said Grbin. “The traditional French varieties from cooler regions don’t necessarily work that well—they are still valuable as a teaching tool, but in terms of ideal winemaking characteristics, they’re probably lacking a little bit.”

The Waite Campus vineyards are considered urban, situated close by built up, high-traffic areas and heat-trapping asphalt.

“We’re not warm enough and dry enough to be anything like the irrigated, high-production areas inland, and we’re probably not even hot enough to be anything like the Adelaide Plains,” explained Pike. “But we don’t have the tempering, cooling breezes that the McLaren Vale gets, and we’re definitely warmer than Barossa Valley.

“Chardonnay is our indicator variety—we grow a few rows of Chardonnay—and that’s usually first to go into budburst. And that’s usually going into bud burst two-to-three weeks ahead of the Adelaide Hills, sometimes four weeks. And our reds tend to be going into budburst a week or two ahead of the Barossa.”

When considering the climate suitability of potential new varieties, it wasn’t just the current climate at Waite that they were keeping in mind.

“Part of the idea is to replace this older part with varieties that are more potentially suited to a warming climate,” said Grbin.

Designing the future

The redevelopment will be implemented in stages, with the first stage to include the planting of Touriga, Barbera and Nero d’Avola—vines with heritage in the warmer areas of Europe such as Italy and Portugal.

“We’ve found in particular with Touriga and Barbera, through a few grafting experiments, they’ve responded really well to the environment at Waite and are making some really interesting wines,” said Pike.

“And Nero seems to be the hero of the hour for a lot of people—there’s a lot of interest. So we thought we’d start with those three cultivars, because we know we can do something with them.”

From there, they will begin considering suitable white varieties, as well as a few more reds.

Traditional varieties such as Shiraz, Merlot, Mataro and Cabernet Sauvignon will all have a place in the redeveloped vineyard.

“We will replant some clones of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec and Merlot, because we have a long-standing Bordeaux project that we get students to do each year—one of the student groups will get allocated the Bordeaux project and that’s a really interesting exercise for them, so we will keep things like that. We’ve still got plenty of Shiraz, Mataro and Grenache, which we won’t be pulling out because we only planted those about seven years ago.”

The addition of emerging varieties will help the university to adapt to the changing climate, but will also help to prepare students for their future careers, where they will likely encounter many of these emerging varieties once they enter the industry. Growing new varieties requires an understanding of the difference in behaviour—a consideration which applies not just to the physical management in the vineyard, but also to the treatment in the winery, and affects decision-making along the way.

“The classic example is Barbera,” said Grbin. “The reason we like it in a warm site is because it hangs on to its acid as it ripens…Maybe in a cool year, it might have more acid than you want. So what decisions can you make—out in the vineyard, but also in the winery—to be able to make a high-quality wine?”

The grapegrowing inputs will need to be tweaked accordingly, and Pike said they are exploring the design of the irrigation system to enable maximum flexibility. This would allow them to turn water off and on in shifts for different blocks to respond to approaching weather conditions such as heat wave events. As Pike noted, some of the varieties like Grenache could be perfectly happy without water in a circumstance where it may be crucial to Merlot. Having the varieties aligned in more intuitive groupings will also help with this treatment.

Designing the vineyard with the future in mind also means anticipating potential changes to the climate and water supply.

“We water with mains and we’ve got plenty of it, so we’ve got it at call, but we still don’t really like to over apply water if we don’t have to,” said Pike.

“One of the things that we’re going to be looking at doing is matching root stocks to scions to ensure that we’ve got a level of drought tolerance, but also to manipulate our canopies. For the varieties that typically exhibit high-vigour scions, we’ll be putting them onto a moderating rootstock, and those that are typically lower in vigour will go onto a rootstock that will help promote a bigger canopy.”

“A lot of the varieties come with their own inherent issues anyway—fruit set that can be problematic, particularly those that are sensitive to wind and shatter and coulure and hen and chicken. They’re going to present the same problems wherever they’re grown.”

The vineyard is already utilising soil moisture capacitance probes through a collaboration with Sentek, and Pike said they are intending to expand their incorporation of a wide range of AgTech to help them farm in a smarter and more productive manner. The new development will also move away from CCA posts, with a pivot to steel posts instead.

Sparkling interest

With the opportunity to consider the ideal teaching tools, the redevelopment will also lend itself to the production of sparkling wine, reflecting the growing market trend towards effervescence.

“What we have found in the last few years is that there’s definitely a growing interest in our industry about sparkling winemaking…,” said Grbin. “We’ve always talked about it, and the students have learned about the theory, and they’ve done a lot of tastings of sparkling wines, we’ve had lots of experts and winemakers come and talk to the students, give lectures, etc. What they haven’t really had a lot of is practical, hands-on experience with making sparkling wine. And that’s something that we’re really interested to improve. Because sparkling—Prosecco, for example—is probably one of the few bright lights at the moment in terms of wine production.”

The sparkling interest extends beyond Prosecco, with Grbin noting the importance of effervescence in other popular wines such as no and low alcohol options. The redevelopment will also introduce clones of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir that Grbin said are “more realistic” for sparkling winemaking.

“For a long time, we’ve made sparkling wine from Chardonnay from our from the Alverstoke [vineyard], and those wines, while they’re not going to be winning trophies at national wine shows, are still pretty decent wines, so we know the potential here is quite good for making sparkling wine.”

These new capabilities will enable the students to have increased exposure to sparkling wine making as the winery processes more fruit. It’s common in the industry, Grbin said, for winemakers to admit that they’ve not had much experience with sparkling wine—something he is hoping to change for future graduating students.

The university received a significant investment from the state government three years ago to help procure equipment that would support no and lo alcohol winemaking. With this support, the university expanded its equipment to include a carbon pressure filler, an in-line carbon dioxide dosing system and pressure tanks among other things. This gives the winery the ability both to carbonate still wine and to make méthode traditionnelle. Grbin said that from a winemaking perspective, the best wines that are coming out of the NoLo facility have some carbonation.

“Sparkling wine is a big sector and it covers off méthode traditionnelle, Prosecco, right through to your zero alcohol products with carbonation,” said Grbin. “It all sort of goes hand-in-glove together, and it makes perfect sense to look at the focus that we have in the program and really trying to make some room for pushing that as a new direction.”

In the vineyard, Pike has identified a spot which will lend itself well to the production of sparkling-destined varieties.

“The reason why we’ve targeted this patch for the sparkling block is it sits in behind the plant genomics building—it gets a lot of shading and seems to have its own little mesoclimate, and the Chardonnay really responds well to it. In fact, we’ve been using it for our Blanc de Blanc winery label for the last couple of years, and it shows up really nicely.”

The university has been in discussion with Nick Dry and the team at Yalumba Nursery to find which varieties will best suit their site and winemaking requirements.

“The clone we’re currently using is I10V1, so we’ll be planting some more of that, [as well as] a couple of other clones, but we’ll be putting it onto a root stock that’s going to help us protect the fruit a bit better by creating a more vigorous canopy.”

The new varieties for sparkling winemaking will present a challenge of their own, as the management they require will be quite a shift from what Pike is accustomed to at Waite.

“The thing I worry about the time is acid loss and sugar accumulation, and how do we slow it down?” he explained, “…so it’s going to take a bit of education on my part. I’ve got a couple of years before going to production to get my head around it, so I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Set up for success

In a somewhat meta situation, vineyard redevelopments may also be a scenario which many future graduates encounter in their careers, and Pike said the university plans to get students involved wherever possible. For example, if the planting stock arrives from Yalumba in time for the end of semester, the students can be involved in planting them, in place of what would normally be a lecture on vineyard redevelopment.

“During the growing season in semester one, students tend to come back a bit earlier for their Winemaking at Vintage course, so there’ll be opportunities in there to get them to come and look at how to train vines, get them up to the wire, and get them established,” said Pike. “We’ll be looking for any opportunity in our current course structure to factor those sorts of opportunities into the teaching.”

To be on the cusp of positive change is an exciting prospect for everyone involved in the development, and Pike said he and his colleagues were very enthusiastic about the opportunity.

“We’re really thankful to the School of Agriculture, Food and Wine for backing this,” he said. When they first we sat down with an idea of what they were aiming for, Pike said he was prepared for it to be knocked back. “But Jason Able, the head of the School [of Agriculture, Food and Wine], embraced it immediately, so he obviously can see the value of the project.

“I’ll be long gone by the time the vineyard’s fully productive, but if we get it right, we’ve got a really unique opportunity to set something up for the next couple of generations, which is really, really exciting.”

