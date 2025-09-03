Shortlist announced for SA’s 2026 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards

Photo: Teakle Wines in Port Lincoln, one of the businesses shortlisted for the 2026 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards. Image supplied

The shortlisted wineries and wine tourism businesses for the prestigious 2026 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards, which celebrate innovation and excellence in wine tourism, have been revealed ahead of the winners being announced next week.

With wine tourism continuing to play a vital role in driving visitors to South Australia’s regions, the Best Of Wine Tourism Awards provide an invaluable opportunity to showcase the state’s leading wine tourism experiences.

Presented as part of Adelaide’s membership in the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Global Network (GWCGN), the awards recognise innovation and excellence across seven categories – from accommodation and culinary experiences, to sustainability, architecture, and culture.

Photo: Adelaide Hills Wine Region’s Winter Reds Festival. Image supplied

This year, 19 outstanding wineries and wine tourism operators have been shortlisted, with winners to be announced at the SA Wine Industry Dinner on Thursday, 11 September, at the National Wine Centre.

The 2026 shortlisted businesses are:

Adelaide Hills Wine Region (Winter Reds Festival)

Alkina Wine Estate (Lost in the F.o.G – Festival of Grenache)

Ascend Experience (Oliver’s Taranga + Golding + Kimbolton + South Australian Helicopters)

Bottle Shock

Le Mas Barossa

Maxwell Wines

Mount Lofty House and Estate

Penfolds Magill Estate

Petaluma

Pindarie

Rieslingfreak

SA ebikes

Seppeltsfield Wines

Sidewood Estate

Teakle Wines

The Lane Vineyard

Torbreck

Vinteloper

Wonderground Barossa

The Award categories are:

Accommodation

Architecture and Landscape

Art and Culture

Culinary Experiences

Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences

Wine Tourism Services

Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices

The awards are judged by an independent panel that features well-regarded wine journalists Tony Love and Katie Spain, and wine and tourism industry leader Helen Edwards AM.

The winners of the South Australian awards will go on to compete in the international Best Of Wine Tourism Awards held in Bordeaux, France in November, where they will be benchmarked against world-renowned wine regions such as Bordeaux and Napa Valley. They will also be profiled throughout the year for their significant contributions to South Australian wine tourism.

Photo: The Lane Vineyard in the Adelaide Hills. Image supplied

“South Australia is home to some of the world’s best wine regions, and wine tourism plays a vital role in supporting our regional communities, creating jobs and attracting visitors,” said SA Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven.

“These awards highlight the innovation and excellence of our wine tourism operators, who continue to deliver memorable experiences that showcase the very best of our state.

“I congratulate all those shortlisted and look forward to celebrating the winners next week.”

SA Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said that wine is “one of South Australia’s most recognised and celebrated tourism drawcards, attracting visitors from across Australia and around the world”.

“The Best Of Wine Tourism Awards shine a spotlight on the diversity and quality of experiences on offer – from unique accommodation and dining to sustainability and culture.

Photo: Petaluma in the Adelaide Hills. Image supplied

“Being part of the prestigious Great Wine Capitals Global Network ensures South Australia is benchmarked against the best wine regions internationally, reinforcing our place as a must-visit destination,” Minister Bettison said.

Adelaide, South Australia’s membership in Great Wine Capitals is a partnership between the Government of South Australia, the South Australian Wine Industry Association, and the University of Adelaide.

More information about the Best Of Wine Tourism Awards can be found here.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!