Serving Singapore: Tasmania seeks to grow international presence as growth tipped to quadruple

Images credit Colossal Pro Photography and Wine Tasmania

Tasmanian wine producers have returned from hosting an inaugural masterclass for Singaporean wine trade and media. Eleven of the island’s wine producers were represented at the tasting, with five attending in person to share their wines and interact with guests.

Wine Tasmania CEO Sheralee Davies said that Singapore was identified as one of the key markets that would offer the greatest potential for Tasmanian wine, through a robust global research project.

“Singaporeans value high quality and provenance and particularly appreciate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir,” said Davies. “Tasmania’s exceptional and small-scale wines are a great fit for this sophisticated market.”

Participating winemaker and director of Delamere Vineyards, Fran Austin said she was “thrilled” to be part of the initiative.

“This is a sophisticated, high-end market with discerning, knowledgeable consumers – and the event hit all the right notes: stunning venue, a perfectly curated tasting experience, and an ideal guest list for meaningful engagement. We’ve been thoroughly charmed by this small but remarkable island state, and we’ll definitely be returning. We suspect the sentiment has been reciprocated.”

Accompanied by Sheralee Davies and Cat Carey of Wine Tasmania, participating wine producers from around the island included:

Delamere – with Fran Austin in attendance

Domaine A/Moorilla

Ghost Rock – with Justin Arnold in attendance

Glaetzer Dixon Family Winemakers

Holm Oak

House of Arras

Mewstone

Pressing Matters/Ossa – with Chris Crawford in attendance

Small Wonder – with Paul McArdle in attendance

Spring Vale – with Tim Lyne in attendance

Stargazer

“We were thrilled with the interest in Tasmanian wines – the masterclass and tasting were fully subscribed by the country’s top wine trade and media representatives,” said Davies. “Supported by the Tasmanian Government, a total of 34 wines were showcased to these appreciative guests, many of which signalled their intent to subsequently purchase wines.”

The masterclass was hosted by Benjamin Hasko MS MW, a member of the Singaporean wine trade.

“There’s a strong connection between Singapore and Australia, with Australian wine being one of the key suppliers to Singapore, particularly on the premium end of the market,” said Hasko. “Tasmania offers a compelling option to Singaporean wine consumers. The production is limited, but the quality is exceptionally high, featuring world-class examples of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. The story is compelling, with the picturesque Tasmanian landscape adding to the proposition. Finally, Tasmania’s focus on Chardonnay and Pinot Noir offers buyers an attractive alternative to the increasingly expensive wines from traditional wine-producing regions.”

Following the event in Singapore, Wine Tasmania will host 6-8 Singaporean wine trade representatives in Tasmania in January 2026. Wine Tasmania will also be holding a similar masterclass and tasting event in Seoul, with the Republic of Korea identified as the other export market offering the greatest potential for Tasmanian wine.

“With Tasmania’s wine production projected to quadruple by 2040, growing our international presence from the current 5% to 10-15% is a key priority. Not only does this assist with market diversification, it also allows Tasmanian wine to be seen alongside its counterparts from the world’s other premium, cool climate wine regions”, said Davies. “The support of the Tasmanian Government to assist this export market development program is greatly appreciated.”

