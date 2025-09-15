Serving Champagne: Australian wine professionals invited to enter pairing competition

Image courtesy Champagne Bureau Australia

To mark Champagne Day on Friday 24 October, the Champagne Bureau Australia is inviting Australian sommeliers, wine service professionals and fine wine retailers from across the country to showcase their creativity in pairing Champagne with food.

Australia is currently the seventh largest export market for Champagne in the world, and the Champagne Bureau Australia said this enduring success is thanks “in no small part” to the front of house wine professionals and wine retailers who introduce Champagne to Australians through “thoughtful recommendations and memorable food pairings”.

“Australian wine professionals are true ambassadors for Champagne,” said John Noble, director of the Champagne Bureau Australia. “Their ability to match Champagne with food—from fine dining dishes to everyday snacks—is part of what makes Champagne so loved in Australia.”

The Champagne Bureau Australia is the Australian office representing the Comité Champagne, the trade body that manages the interests of the Champagne Houses and the independent Champagne growers of the Champagne appellation. This year it is asking entrants to “Show us your signature style for serving Champagne.”

In less than 200 words, entrants are asked to:

Select a Champagne style e.g. Extra Brut, Blanc de Blancs, Vintage Champagne, Rosé

Describe a unique and innovative food or snack they would pair it with

Add details such as glassware, time of day, and the setting and atmosphere they would create

The winning entries will be decided by luxury brand consultant and Champagne enthusiast Johanna Hunkin.

“We are looking for unique, creative pairings and really want Australian wine professionals to put their personal spin on how they might suggest Champagne be served,” said Hunkin. “Champagne is one of the most versatile wines in the world, and this competition is about showcasing that adaptability through unique food pairings. I’m excited to see how Australia’s sommeliers and wine professionals push the boundaries and bring their creativity to the table.”

Three winners will each receive a curated prize of a selection of three different Champagne cuvées representing the diversity of Champagne available in Australia with results released to the Australian public and media.

How to enter:

Submit entries via email to [email protected]

Deadline: Friday 17th October 2025

Winners announced on Champagne Day – Friday 24th October

Conditions:

Champagne only – no other wine/beverage (other than water) to be represented. Respectful and responsible consumption of alcohol recommendation as per ABAC recommendations please: https://www.abac.org.au/

