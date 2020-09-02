September issue of the Grapegrower and Winemaker out now!

The September issue of Grapegrower & Winemaker includes a unique feature that’s presented in partnership with the Winery Engineering Association: the WineEng 2020 Forum & Trade Review.

This one-off ‘virtual’ event marks the first time that the WineEng national conference and exhibition has gone completely virtual, with valuable contributions from event speakers, exhibitors and more.

The event has the theme of automation and, staying on this topic, though applying it to viticulture, is AWRI senior engineer Simon Nordestgaard, who explores the rise of autonomous robots and tractors in the vineyard.